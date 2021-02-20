AEW Dark preview: Sixteen matches set for Tuesday’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for Tuesday’s AEW Dark online series.

-“The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo.

-Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth.

-Ryzin and Baron Black vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi.

-Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Louie Valle and Chris Peaks.

-Kip Sabian vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price.

-Lee Johnson vs. Serpentico.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Angel Fashion and VSK.

-Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Miranda Alize and Renee Michelle.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Brooke Havok.

-JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall.

-Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake.

-Max Caster vs. Marko Stunt.

-Tony Vega and Steven Stetson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin.

-Brian Cage vs. John Skyler.

-Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, and Joey Janela vs. M’Badu, Levy Shapiro, Daniel Joseph, and Aaron Fyre.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.