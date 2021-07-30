AEW “The First Dance” in Chicago pre-sale ticket count

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW sold over 10,000 tickets for today’s pre-sale for “The First Dance” event that will be held on August 20 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center. Twitter.com/WrestleTix reported earlier that only 286 seats remained of the current allotment. An hour of the event will air live on the second edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Powell’s POV: While there are plenty tickets left to sell one the general sale starts Monday, AEW is off to an fantastic start for the show built around the strong tease of CM Punk returning to pro wrestling. The listed venue for concerts is listed as 20,500 (up to 22,428 with standing room only).