NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT live events (reports needed), Angelo Mosca, Akio Sato, Baby Doll, Tommy Dreamer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET. The show features Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan for the NXT UK Tag Titles. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote with 30 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave show a C grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Tampa, Florida at University Area CDC Gymnasium on Friday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L Fenn Center on Saturday with the local crew.

-NXT Takeover: Portland will be held on Sunday in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.

Birthdays and Notables

-Angelo Mosca is 83.

-Akio Sato is 67.

-Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts) is 58.

-Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) is 49.



