5/15 Impact Wrestling Under Siege results: Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey vs. Sami Callihan vs. Matt Cardona vs. Trey Miguel vs. Moose in a six-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship, Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay

5/15 Impact Wrestling Under Siege results:

May 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Under Siege
Streamed May 15, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV
Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

1. Brian Myers beat Black Taurus.

2. Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood beat Kimber Lee and Susan.

3. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton defeated TJP & Petey Williams, Larry D & Acey Romero, and Rohit Raju & Mahabali Shera to become No. 1 contenders to the Impact Tag Titles.

4. W Morrissey beat Willie Mack.

5. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz defeated Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering to win the Knockouts Tag Titles.

6. Josh Alexander defeated El Phantasmo to retain the X Division Championship.

7. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Havok to retain the Knockouts Championship.

8. Eddie Edwards, Juice Robinson, and David Finlay beat Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

9. Moose defeated Chris Sabin, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, and Trey Miguel in a six-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship.

