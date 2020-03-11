NWA Circle Squared video with Powell’s thoughts on episodes two and three

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NWA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA Circle Squared episodes two and three premiered Tuesday. The episodes featured Colby Corino vs. George South, and Freya The Slaya vs. Dani Jordyn. Both episodes can be viewed in the single video below or via the NWA YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The YouTube personalities were still present and they still don’t add much to the show, but the NWA is a YouTube driven company, so I get the crossover logic. I like the addition of NWA wrestlers Allysin Kay and Eli Drake to that mix, as their comments obviously carry more weight. It was also nice to hear Corino discuss his past issues with heroin and to see him looking good these days. That said, I can’t say that the wrestlers jumped out in a major way in terms of being must adds to the NWA roster.

The NWA Powerrr series returns next week with an episode labeled NWA Super Powerrr. The NWA is advertising Nick Aldis and Thom Latimer vs. Marty Scurll and Brody King, Kamille’s first match and interview in the NWA, Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane, and Rock & Roll Express vs. Aron Stevens and Question Mark for what I assume will be a longer edition than usual.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

