AEW Dynamite taping spoilers: Full results of the taping for Wednesday’s Dynamite on 34th Street television show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite “Dynamite on 34th Street” taping

December 20, 2025, in New York, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom

Report by Dot Net reader Sourajit Dey

Before the taping, Tony Khan came out to greet the crowd. Taz also came out to say hello.

1. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. The match started with Cassidy throwing his sunglasses to the floor. Takeshita picked them up to try to wear them, but Cassidy rolled him up for an unsuccessful pin. Takeshita was bleeding from his mouth at some point into the match. Takeshita won with less than five minutes remaining in the time limit.

2. Mascara Dorada defeated Roderick Strong in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match. The crowd started singing “Feliz Navidad” at the beginning of the match.

Renee Paquette came out and introduced AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. Paquette interviewed the champion and her Worlds End challenger for their face-to-face segment. Statlander cut a promo, and then Hayter responded. It culminated with both women getting in each other’s faces until the refs broke them up.

3. MJF beat Dustin Waller by submission. After the match, MJF motioned for a mic. Before he spoke, Hangman Page’s theme played, and he appeared in the second-floor balcony for a promo. Suddenly, Swerve Strickland’s theme hit, and Swerve came out from the other side of the same balcony.

Hangman spoke to MJF, then went to the floor to speak and walked towards the ring barricade. Page jumped over the barricade, ready to beat MJF with his chain, until The Opps Dojo crew launched an attack. Swerve and Hangman met in the ring while MJF stepped outside the ring.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe appeared on the screen to speak to all three of his Worlds End challengers. While Hangman and Swerve were distracted, MJF tried to launch a surprise attack. Swerve and Hangman anticipated it and countered. Hangman had MJF wrapped in a chain necklace while Swerve spoke on the mic about how he is above MJF and name-dropped MJF’s victims.

Backstage, Paquette interviewed the AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions “The Babes of Wrath” Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

4. ROH World Champion Bandido defeated AEW National Champion Ricochet (w/Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun) in a non-title match to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Bandido came out wearing Brody King’s mask on top of his own mask. Throughout the match, Ricochet dealt with bald chants, and he continuously acknowledged them. Liona and Kaun tried to distract the ref and interfere in the match, but Bandido won. Afterwards, Liona went after Bandido, but Brody King came out to make the save. Brody gave Bandido the ring and they celebrated.

5. Marina Shafir defeated Mina Shirakawa by submission. Mina couldn’t lift her hand to tap, leaving it to the ref to call the match. Afterward, Shafir attacked Mina. Toni Storm came out, only to be knocked out by Shafir. The way Toni fell looked like she was pinning Mina.

Footage aired of an interview recorded after last week’s Collision with “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. The Jacksons announced they are not cleared to wrestle for the rest of the year. Omega said maybe this gives him a chance to take care of something he needed to take care of on his own.

6. Jack Perry defeated Pac in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match. While Pac made his entrance, Renee Paquette was filmed while talking at ringside. After the match, Luchasaurus celebrated with Jungle Boy and gave out cookies to the crowd. Luchasaurus chugged milk and handed out presents from his bag. Interestingly, Perry’s win put everyone in the gold league at six points heading into the final night of round robin matches.