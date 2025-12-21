Bobby Fish recalls WWE initially wanted him to work as a trainer

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Bobby Fish

On WWE initially wanting him to work as a trainer and not as a wrestler: “When I got hired by WWE, the original plan was for me to coach. And then, as we started to talk about things and discuss, I was actually looking to go back to maybe a bigger role in New Japan, because I did not think that WWE NXT was interested in me as a performer. I know that I did go back to WWE and did a guest coaching week at the PC. They were doing that with people, and I did do that. It seemed like it, everything went well… I’ve got so much life between then and now.”

On how things have shifted for him: “Yeah, I mean, my move back to New York has really been coming off a tail end of a divorce and just life changing. This is a reset for me. I don’t know if New York is going to be the next 20 years or the next two months. I’m leaving things open-ended, and I’m just trying to figure it out. Like, divorce was a lot more unsettling than I ever would have anticipated. Not that I would ever have expected like, ‘Oh, divorce, that’ll be fun.’ I just got divorced and moved from Florida to New York, and selling a house, and man, just a lot of life has happened. So to be honest, I just feel like my world is just very different than what it was then. So it’s hard to kind of take myself back.'”

Finding a way to move on with life: “Truly anything can happen there. And there’s more times than not the explanation that you want you’re not going to get. So you just kind of roll with the punches.”

Other topics include breaking into the business, TNA, his YouTube channel, AEW, Tony Khan, NXT, Triple H, WWE, Vince McMahon, ROH, The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and more.