WWE Raw, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Luke Gallows, Caristico Mauro Ranallo, Otis, Primo Colon, Biff Busick, Junji Hirata, Takeshi Rikio, Toscano, Gran Akuma, Armando Estrada

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw was taped on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena. The show includes Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the upcoming WWE Holiday Tour If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Caristico (Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde) is 43 today. He worked as the first Sin Cara in WWE and previously worked as Mistico.

-Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson) is 42 today.

-Mauro Ranallo turned 56 on Sunday.

-Primo Colon (Eddie Colon Coates) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Biff Busick (Christopher Girard) turned 40 on Sunday. He worked as Oney Lorcan in NXT.

-Otis (Niko Bogojevic) turned 34 on Sunday.

-Junji Hirata turned 69 on Saturday. He also worked as Super Strong Machine.

-Takeshi Rikio (Takeshi Inoue) turned 53 on Saturday.

-Toscano (Oziel Toscano Jasso) turned 52 on Saturday. He also worked as Tarzan Boy and Zorro.

-Gran Akuma turned 51 on Saturday.

-Armado Estrada (Hazem Ali) turned 47 on Saturday.