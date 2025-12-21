ROH on HonorClub taping spoilers (12/20): Full results of the Hammerstein Ballroom taping (spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Ring of Honor TV taping

December 20, 2025, in New York, New York, at Hammerstein Ballroom

Report by Dot Net reader Sourajit Dey

The first batch of ROH matches were taped prior to the AEW Dynamite taping.

1. Eddie Kingston defeated James Drake (w/Zack Gibson). Kingston came out, blindsiding Drake and Gibson with a steel chair in his hand. Kingston attacked them before the match officially began. There was a post-match beatdown of Kingston by Gibson. Eddie fought back, only for Drake to low blow him. Gibson choked him with the scarf. While this was happening, Drake went up the turnbuckle and attacked Eddie.

Afterward, Eddie took in the cheers of the crowd. He motioned for a mic and thanked the hometown crowd. Kingston left to “Eddie” chants as he kissed the crowd goodbye…

2. Hook beat Ortiz via submission. Ortiz came out to cheers, Manhattan’s own Hook came out to boos and “You sold out” chants. It was hometown hero vs. hometown villain. Hook held on to the submission hold a little past the pin.

3. Brian Keith defeated Serpentico.

4. Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall (w/Big Justice, Aaron Solo) defeated Griff Garrison and Cole Karter (w/The Frat House). Sadly, there was no Rizzler. Deep into the match, Solo took a chair from Preston Vance while the referee was distracted. The ref saw Solo with the chair and threw out him and Justice. Soon after, the rest of the Frat House were thrown out. After the match, Solo and Justice returned to celebrate with AJ and Marshall.

After the Dynamite taping, Tony Khan came out to talk to the crowd while the ring crew changed the ring for the ROH tapings. Khan asked if NYC wanted a pay-per-view. The crowd chanted MSG. He said that originally, the first episode was supposed to be in MSG, as they had called him. As time passed, they said they didn’t want AEW anymore. Khan made an analogy of feeling like Charlie Brown and Lucy with the football. He then asked what the crowd thinks about going to MSG and whether they made a mistake. He said he would love to bring a pay-per-view to the State of New York.

5. Zack Gibson (w/James Drake) beat Bryce Donovan. Gibson cut a promo before the match to get heat.

6. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson defeated Jordan Oliver and Alex Price.

7. Mark Davis over Matt Mako.

8. Lee Moriarty defeated Komander by submission to retain the ROH Pure Championship.