West Coast Pro “Winter WonderSlam” results: Vetter’s review of Vinnie Massaro vs. Timothy Thatcher for the West Coast Pro Title, The Crush Boyz vs. Los Suavicitos for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Winter WonderSlam”

Streamed live on YouTube.com

December 19, 2025, in Pacifica, California, at United Irish Cultural Center

This was held in the hallway outside of their training academy. It’s a really narrow hallway in a small mall, so all the fans sit on opposite sides of the ring. The crowd was maybe 100. Jason Kincaid and Righteous Reg provided commentary. Google maps shows me that Pacifica is on the south end of the San Francisco metro area.

* West Coast Pro recently announced they are returning to airing all their shows for free on YouTube rather than a paid streaming service. They also have recently entered new working relationships with New Texas Pro and St. Louis Anarchy. These are really positive developments in the wake of the sudden closure of N.C.-based Deadlock Pro and the impending closure of Pacific Northwest favorite Prestige Wrestling.

* I do not know a single match on this show! I didn’t see a lineup, but it showed up in my YouTube feed on Saturday morning, so let’s see what all took place! So far, 1,200 viewers have watched it. The ring announcer listed off several of the matches rather quickly; it sounds like the fans didn’t know the lineup either.

1. Raymond Bright vs. Bryce Kouza. I’ve seen Bright on a prior NJPW dojo show. He’s a young, fit Black man. Kouza, a young white kid, has appeared on the past three or four West Coast Pro shows in tag action. They traded rollups early on. Bright hit some dropkicks at 3:00 and a flying Superman Punch for a nearfall. Bryce hit a sideslam out of nowhere for the pin. I didn’t expect that to wrap up so quickly. They did fine.

Bryce Kouza defeated Raymond Bright at 3:37.

2. Mia Sweets vs. Miko Alana. Mia dressed like it was the 1960s, and some music that would fit in “Grease” played in the background. She apparently has been wrestling since 2017, but according to cagematch.net records, she only has 26 total matches, including four this year (but she did lose to the IIconics a few years ago!) Miko has become a regular here; she’s on par with Piper Niven in size. They tied up on the mat, and the commentators talked about Miko having a strong year, highlighted by a good match against women’s champ Johnnie Robbie. They traded holds on the mat, and Mia hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 2:30.

Miko hit a gutwrench suplex and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall. She hit a suplex for a nearfall. Sweets hit some chops in the corner. Miko held a wrist and hit a series of clotheslines. She hit a Gory Bomb for a believable nearfall at 6:30. (With the last match ending so quickly, I thought that was it here, too.) They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sweets hit an inverted DDT-type move for a nearfall, then a spin kick to the head for a nearfall. Miko hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex, then a piledriver for the pin. They tried hard and they had a forgiving crowd.

Miko Alana defeated Mia Sweets at 8:33.

3. Louie Molinari , Jason Xavier, and Carmelo Romeo vs. Alpha Zo and “Young Men Dead” Michael Mori and Vishnu Akali. Outside of Zo, I presume these are all students (and Zo was replacing an injured student). I saw Romeo lose to Starboy Charlie in a student showcase match (I didn’t watch the whole show; just that one match.) I know I’ve seen Mori once or twice, too. Vishnu has a thick, bushy beard; if he’s a student, he’s definitely older. Lanky, thin Mori threw around Louie, who wore blue trunks.

Xavier, in gold trunks, entered at 2:30, and he hit an impressive dropkick on Mori. Zo entered, so Louie got back in. Xavier’s team took turns working over Mori. This definitely has the look of a ‘student showcase match,’ but the crowd was into it. Xavier hit a big Spinebuster for a nearfall at 7:30. Zo got a hot tag, and he hit a running kick on Romeo, then a backbreaker over his knee on Xavier. Vishnu hit a belly-to-belly suplex. Zo hit a hard clothesline on Xavier for the pin. That was acceptable action.

Alpha Zo, Michael Mori, and Vishnu Akali defeated Louie Molinari, Jason Xavier, and Carmelo Romeo at 9:05.

4. Maya World vs. Sweet Caroline. Caroline wrestled on the last show; she’s a thin, blonde woman, and she’s a babyface. They shook hands before locking up. Maya ducked a “Sweet Dreams” roundhouse kick to the head, and she cowered in the corner. Caroline hit front-and-back kicks, then a double knee drop to the stomach for a nearfall at 2:30. Maya hit a German Suplex with a high bridge for a believable nearfall. Maya hit some chops and a dropkick as Caroline was tied in the ropes and got a nearfall at 4:30. Caroline fired up and hit some kicks, then a doublestomp on the gut.

Maya hit her own doublestomp to the stomach for a nearfall, then a backbreaker over her knee. Caroline hit some roundhouse kicks and an X-Factor for a nearfall. Kincaid said Caroline has a black belt, and her kicks certainly look legit. She tied Maya in the Tree of Woe and hit more roundhouse kicks on the upside-down Maya, then a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall at 8:30, and we got our first “This is awesome!” chant of the show. Maya again avoided a Sweet Dreams kick, got an O’Connor Roll, and scored the clean pin. That topped all expectations.

Maya World defeated Sweet Caroline at 9:29.

5. Jiah Jewell vs. Alan Angels. I’ve written before that Jiah is a cross between Lash LeRoux and Skinner. Angels is hated on the West Coast and was loudly booed. Quick reversals at the bell; you can just feel how much faster-paced the moves are compared to the student matches that just took place. Jiah hit a double-underhook suplex with a bridge for a nearfall at 2:00. He went for the Gator Roll, but Angels rolled to the floor to regroup. They got back into the ring and traded chops. Angels hit a fisherman’s buster at 4:30, and he jawed at the fans.

The commentators pointed out that Alan was bleeding from the mouth and he was upset about it. He hit some punches and kept Jiah on the mat. Jiah airballed an enzuigiri that Angels sold anyway, and they were both down at 6:00. Jiah hit some clotheslines and a back suplex, and this time, he did the Gator Roll on the mat, then a Tiger Driver for a nearfall. He hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Angels hit a half-nelson suplex, then two more! Jiah snapped Alan’s neck on the top rope, then he dove onto Alan on the floor at 9:30. JT Thorne came to ringside and distracted Jiah. In the ring, Alan hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for the pin.

Alan Angels defeated Jiah Jewell at 10:14.

* JT Thorne got in the ring and gave Jiah a Gator Roll, using his own move against him, then left.

* Intermission went about 18 minutes. Alan Angels joined commentary!

6. “Flyboy” Andrew Cass vs. Julz Rafeal for the Golden Gate Title. My first time seeing Julz, a thin, young, white kid. I’ve been really impressed with Cass and compared him to a young Jordan Oliver. They shook hands. Angels said, “I’m here to look at new talent,” and he indicated he wants the Golden Gate Title (and it’s clear it is just a matter of time before he confronts Cass, either during or after this match). Basic standing switches in the ring. Kincaid called Angels a “bitter vet who is trying to hold back the next generation.”

Cass hit a second-rope twisting leg drop at 3:00. They traded loud chops. Cass hit a standing moonsault. Julz hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:00. Angels kept referring to Kincaid as “Jordan Castle,” so Kincaid made a “follically challenged” reference about Angels. Cass twisted Julz’s arm and kept the kid grounded. Cass hit a double-underhook suplex for a nearfall at 8:30. Julz hit a clothesline and a dropkick and a Blue Thunder Bomb, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 10:00. Cass hit a modified Pele Kick, then he hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin.

Andrew Cass defeated Julz Rafeal to retain the Golden Gate Title at 11:10.

* Angels hopped in the ring, but Cass was ready for him. Angels tossed a bloody rag (from his bleeding mouth) at Cass and left with no punches thrown.

7. “The Crush Boyz” Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie vs. “Los Suavicitos” Ricky Gee and Adrian Quest for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. Gee usually teams with Danny Rose, who is absent. I’ve seen Gee and Quest team multiple times in trios matches, but I’m confident I haven’t seen them together in a regular two-on-two tag. The Crush Boyz have spent a lot of this year in Japan, so it’s always good to see them back here; they came to the ring to a KISS song. The crowd hates the Los Angeles-based Suavicitos.

Charlie and Quest opened; Adrian went for a huracanrana, but Charlie rotated and landed on his feet, and Charlie hit a dropkick. Nice! Titus tagged in and battled Quest. The heels began stomping on Titus’ leg and kept him in their corner. Charlie was yanked off the apron, so he wasn’t there for a tag. The heels hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Titus at 5:30. Titus hit a double suplex, and everyone was down at 7:30. Charlie got the hot tag and hit a top-rope somersault splash onto the heels, then some clotheslines.

Charlie hit a double Pele Kick, and he pulled down the straps of his bib overalls. He hit the Cosmic Swirl (corkscrew standing splash) on Quest. Quest hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Charlie, and Gee hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, but Titus made the save at 10:00. Quest put Titus in an ankle lock, but Alexander escaped. Quest re-applied the ankle lock; Titus eventually reached the ropes. Titus hit a jumping knee. Charlie hit an Asai Moonsault on Quest. In the ring, Titus nailed a Lethal Injection on Gee, then a Claymore Kick for the pin. Really good action.

“The Crush Boyz” Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie defeated “Los Suavicitos” Ricky Gee and Adrian Quest to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles at 12:51

* Bret the Threat jumped in the ring and attacked the champs! Los Suavicitos got to their feet and joined Bret in beating them down. Alpha Zo ran in for the save.

8. Johnnie Robbie vs. Gypsy Mac for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. I’ve seen Mac a few times in Las Vegas-based FSW and at least once recently on the East Coast, too. Robbie spent time in Japan this year, and she is on the short list for ‘most improved wrestler of the year.’ The commentators said Robbie has now been champion for 270 days. An intense lockup to open, and Robbie threw her to the mat and playfully slapped the back of Mac’s head. Kincaid said this is Robbie’s eighth title defense.

Johnnie hit some deep armdrags at 2:00, then a huracanrana. She hit a snap suplex but only got a one-count. Mac got a sunset flip for a nearfall. She hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall, and she choked Robbie in the ropes, then hit a hard slap to the back of the head at 5:00. Mac choked Johnnie with an armband and got a nearfall. Johnnie hit a hard jumping knee; Mac hit a spin kick for a nearfall, then a suplex for a nearfall at 6:30. The crowd rallied for Johnnie. Mac hit a German Suplex. She hit a Lungbower for a nearfall, but she missed a frog splash. Johnnie hit her leaping double knees to the back of the head for the pin. Good action.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Gypsy Mac to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 8:58.

9. Vinnie Massaro vs. Timothy Thatcher for the West Coast Pro Title. Thatcher wore a “Full Blooded Italians” green T-shirt. Funny. Kincaid said they last faced each other in 2015 in the King of Indies tournament, and Thatcher won that one. They immediately tied up each other on the mat. They got back up and stayed locked up. As they were on the mat, Thatcher hit some hard knee strikes to the ribs and got a nearfall at 6:30. They fought to the floor at 8:30 and traded chops. Thatcher laid in a European Uppercut and pushed him into the ring post. He pushed Vinnie shoulder-first into the ring post and began targeting the shoulder.

They got back into the ring, and Thatcher tied him in a bow-and-arrow at 12:30. Massaro hit a back suplex, and they were both down at 15:30. Vinnie hit another suplex and was fired up. He hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 17:30. Vinnie went for the Snoring Elbow, but Thatcher blocked it, dragged him to the mat, and applied a Fujiwara Armbar. Vinnie fired up and hit some chops. Thatcher hit the some European Uppercuts. Vinnie nailed the Snoring Elbow for the pin.

Vinnie Massaro defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the West Coast Pro Title at 21:23.

Final thoughts: An okay show. As expected, Crush Boyz vs. Suavicitos was really good and easily the best of this show. Johnnie Robbie and Gypsy Mac was really good for second. I enjoyed Angels-Jiah, and that takes third. The main event was okay; I think it would have been better if they kept it a bit shorter, tighter, and closer to 15 minutes.

The student showcase matches to start the show were fine, but you can see how they go at three-quarters speed compared to the matches later in the show. Cass continues to be the brightest star of the new class. Julz looked good in my first time seeing him, but like so many of these young men, they need to put on some size.