West Coast Pro “How The West Was Won” results: Vetter’s review of Kevin Blackwood vs. Vinny Massaro in a title vs. career match, Jushin Liger’s appearance, Gabe Kidd vs. Karl Fredericks

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “How The West Was Won (7th Anniversary Show)”

November 1, 2025, in San Francisco, California, at United Irish Cultural Center

I’ve seen shows from this room before; it looks like a dated Moose Lodge. Lighting is decent and the crowd was maybe 200. The ring announcer said this is their biggest show of the year. He thanked Jushin Liger, who was in the building. James Kincaid and Righteous Reg provided commentary. Kincaid said early on this show is “Standing room only” and they brought in extra chairs to accommodate all the fans.

* According to their Twitter/X page, we have nine matches tonight. We’re opening with students from their training school! I saw ETK and Michael Mori for the first time on their show last month.

1. “Los Suavicitos” Adrian Quest, Danny Rose, and Ricky Gee vs. “The Young Dead” Ethan “Tails” Kendo, Michael Mori, and Vishnu Akali. Quest wore a Dodgers jersey (right now, World Series game 7 is in the 6th inning. I’m multitasking!) and he was booed for it. The crowd started a “Let’s go Blue Jays!” chant! Funny! Quest opened against Vishnu Akali, who is new to me; he’s lean with a bushy beard. Reg said Vishnu just got back from a Japan tour with Marvelous. Gee hit a senton on Mori at 3:00, mounted him and punched him. Rose jumped in and helped work over Mori. Quest choked Mori with his Dodgers jersey at 5:00, so we got a “F— LA!” chant. ETK got the hot tag and hit a series of quick kicks on Quest, then a clothesline for a nearfall. The heels again worked over Mori, but Mori got a Victory Roll for the flash pin!

Ethan “Tails” Kendo, Michael Mori, and Vishnu Akali defeated Adrian Quest, Danny Rose, and Ricky Gee at 7:34.

2. Miko Alana vs. Sweet Caroline. This is Caroline’s main show debut; she appears to be slightly taller than average, white, with blonde hair halfway down her back. (This was initially announced as Alana vs. Masha Slamovich.) Miko is still pretty new, too, but she’s wound up in headlining matches recently. Standing switches early on and basic tie-ups. Caroline hit a headscissors takedown at 1:30 and a stiff kick to the spine and a double knee drop to the gut for a nearfall. The commentators talked about how Caroline had a match on a recent “student showcase” event I haven’t seen yet; it is available on YouTube.

Miko hit a gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall. She hit a bodyslam, dropping Caroline into the corner, and she started to climb the ropes, but Caroline cut her off at 4:30. Caroline tried a Cave-In stomp; it didn’t quite land, but they were both down. They got up, and Caroline hit some roundhouse kicks and an X-Factor for a nearfall. Miko hit some short-arm clotheslines. She went for a senton, but Caroline got her knees up. Caroline hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 6:30; this crowd was appreciative. Miko hit a release German Suplex and a piledriver for the pin. They held that together well; not many wrestlers will have the pressure of having so many eyeballs on them in a match this early in their career.

Miko Alana defeated Sweet Caroline at 7:05.

3. Mad Dog Connelly vs. AJ Gray. They glared at each other from across the ring as the bell rang, they circled each other, then traded forearm strikes! Gray hit a hard kick and some chops, then a moonsault for a nearfall at 2:00. Connely hit a flying headbutt for a nearfall. He kicked Gray in the corner. Gray hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 5:30. Connelly hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall.

They got up and traded more forearm strikes and loud chops. Gray hit a standing powerbomb and a decapitating clothesline at 8:00, but he missed a moonsault. Connelly immediately applied the Hangman Choke on his back, with Gray’s feet dangling off the ground, and Gray tapped out. Hard-hitting.

Mad Dog Connelly defeated AJ Gray at 8:31.

4. Alpha Zo vs. “Flyboy” Andrew Cass for the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Title. I have really, really been impressed with Cass and compared him to the East Coast Ace Jordan Oliver (last month, he had a good showing against Lee Moriarty). Right on cue, Righteous Reg noted the rave reviews he’s read of Cass’ performance. They opened in a knuckle lock and standing reversals; Zo is maybe an inch shorter but has a visible power advantage. Cass tried a dive through the ropes, but Zo caught him and threw him against the ropes at 2:30. Zo hit a European Uppercut and tossed Cass back in, with Zo in charge. He hit a knee drop across the forehead.

Cass hit a flying forearm and a running leg lariat and a standing moonsault, then a senton for a nearfall at 4:00. Cass slipped on the top rope; as he landed, Zo caught him and hit a head-capture suplex. Nice recovery. Zo hit some chops and a fallaway slam at 6:30 for a nearfall. He hit some crossface elbow strikes. Cass hit another leaping leg lariat and an enzuigiri that sent Zo to the floor. Cass dove through the ropes, and this time he knocked Zo to the ground at 8:00. In the ring, Cass hit a half-nelson suplex and a stomp on the back of the head for a nearfall.

Zo hit a Spin Cycle spinning back suplex for a nearfall. Cass went for a Triangle Choke, but Zo turned it into a Buckle Bomb. Cass hit a second-rope Blockbuster and a running knee for a nearfall at 10:00. Cass went for a 450 Splash, but Zo got his knees up to block it. However, Cass hit a Canadian Destroyer for the flash pin! New champion! I will note that Zo’s ankle was clearly dangling on the apron, so should that have counted as a rope break? Good match. Zo looked disappointed with himself, but he raised the hand of the new champ.

Andrew Cass defeated Alpha Zo to win the West Coast Pro Golden Gate Title at 10:49.

* Cass left and headed to the back. Zo was alone in the ring, when a masked man attacked him! It was Bret the Threat, and the crowd booed him. Mad Dog Connelly returned to the ring! The commentators assumed Connelly was there to attack Zo, which was a dead giveaway that Connelly struck Bret instead. Connelly helped Zo to his feet, shook his hand, and left.

5. Karl Fredricks vs. Gabe Kidd. Hard to believe, this is a first-time-ever match. Yes, even though they were both NJPW Young Lions, their cagematch.net bios show they’ve never touched in the ring. Crazy! Fredricks, of course, was Eddy Thorpe in NXT. (The Dodgers just tied in the ninth, for a time reference!) An intense lockup to open; they bounced against the ropes as they were locked up like bulls. Karl hit an armdrag, and he tied Gabe up on the mat; Gabe got a foot on the ropes at 2:30, and he rolled to the floor to regroup (and jaw at the fans!) Back in the ring, Gabe tied up Karl on the mat.

Gabe hit a Saito Suplex for a nearfall at 4:30; he mounted Karl and hit some punches. They fought to the floor and traded chops at ringside. Back in the ring, Kidd dropped him with a punch to the jaw, and he applied a half-crab at 7:30. Karl hit a dropkick and they were both down at 9:00. Karl hit a Spinebuster and a flying elbow drop for a nearfall. He hit some spin kicks in the corner, then a kick to the spine. Kidd hit a jumping knee to the sternum and a brainbuster, and they were both down at 12:30.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Karl hit a Helluva Kick and a stomp to the back of the head, then a running knee for a nearfall. Karl missed a top-rope elbow drop. They traded rollups. Karl hit a German Suplex; Gabe hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 15:30. Gabe hit a piledriver but made a cocky cover and only got a two-count. Gabe hit a Gotch-style piledriver for the pin. That was a really good, hard-hitting match, and I’m more than a bit surprised that Gabe won clean.

Gabe Kidd defeated Karl Fredricks at 16:45.

Intermission. The bases are loaded. I’m watching live, so I’m timing. Oh, we have a 20-minute countdown clock. Okay, the clock has expired, but we still aren’t back. Intermissions this long are just absurd. At least the World Series game is still going on to pass the time… And we’re BACK after 23 minutes:

6. Willow Nightingale vs. Maya World. This is a first-time-ever match, and it’s also Willow’s debut for WCPW. The crowd was hot and split before they tied up. Basic reversals early on. Willow tried a head-scissors takedown, but Maya cartwheeled to her feet. Willow hit a clothesline and waved at the crowd, then a Russian Leg Sweep at 4:00. She tied her in an Octopus Stretch on the mat. Maya hit a superkick.

Willow bounced off the ropes and hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Willow hit some more clotheslines and a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:00. Maya hit a Sunset Bomb from the corner for a nearfall. Maya went for a Swanton Bomb, but Willow got her knees up. Willow hit another Spinebuster and the “Babe With the Power” (Doctor Bomb) for the pin. A really good match! They hugged and shook hands after the match.

Willow Nightingale defeated Maya World at 10:20.

7. Johnnie Robbie vs. Dani Luna for the West Coast Pro Women’s Title. I’ll say again that Robbie has to be near the top of the list of “most improved” wrestlers of 2025; she has come back from a Japan excursion and is just on point. The Dodgers just won during the ring introductions. Standing switches to open; Dani is notably thicker, and she hit a backbreaker over her knee and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00. She dropped Johnnie with a hard chop. Johnnie powered back to her feet, but Dani knocked her down with another chop. Dani hit a gut-wrench suplex at 3:30, and she applied a half-crab, but Robbie reached the ropes.

Robbie hit a Rewind Kick and another kick to the side of the head. She tried some clotheslines, but Dani didn’t go down. Eventually, a clothesline dropped Dani for a nearfall at 6:00. Dani hit a snap German Suplex and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Dani hit a hard kick that rocked Johnnie, but Johnnie got a rollup for a nearfall. Johnnie hit her leaping double knees to the back of the head (her finisher!) but only got a nearfall at 9:00. Johnie hit a hard knee strike to the face. Dani hit her second-rope German Suplex for a believable nearfall, and that earned a “holy shit!” chant. Robbie hit a huracanrana. She hit a second-rope flying double knees to the back of the head for the pin! Awesome.

Johnnie Robbie defeated Dani Luna to retain the West Coast Pro Women’s Title at 10:13.

* Jushin Liger was introduced as our special guest timekeeper for the next match. He came out in his full outfit.

8. “Crush Boys” Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie vs. “Cowboy Way” 1 Called Manders and Thomas Shire for the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles. The Crush Boys have been in NOAH and Marvelous much of this year, and they have been missed here. These teams have traded the belts in the past year. Reg talked about how much better these two are from being on excursion. After some kissing silliness at the bell, Charlie and Manders opened and locked up at 3:30. (Yes, it’s been all silliness so far.) Titus dropkicked Shire. Shire hit a backbreaker over his shoulder on Titus.

Manders got in — the timekeeper was a full minute late on a 5:00 timecheck. The CW kept Titus grounded, and Thomas choked him in the ropes. They dropped Titus throat-first on the ropes. Okay, the 10-minute time check was only 10 seconds late! Charlie finally got the hot tag and hit a missile dropkick and a springboard dropkick, then a spinning leg lariat on Manders. Charlie hit a double Pele Kick. He bodyslammed Manders and hit a Cosmic Swirl (standing corkscrew splash) for a nearfall at 12:00. Manders grabbed him with his heavy leather chops and whipped Charlie with them!

The ref finally confiscated the chaps. Titus went to the top rope, but Manders shoved him off to the floor at 13:30. Shire put Charlie across his back and spun him several times until dropping him to the mat. Manders hit a frogsplash and Shire made the cover for a nearfall. Titus hit a dive to the floor on Manders. Charlie hit the top-rope Shooting Starboy Press on Shire for a believable nearfall at 16:00, earning a “Holy shit!” chant. Charlie couldn’t hit a piledriver on the big Shire; Thomas hit a German Suplex on Charlie, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant.

Titus and Manders traded chops and forearm strikes, and this was now white hot action. Manders hit a left-arm clothesline but only got a one-count! Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Titus for a nearfall at 18:30. Charlie hit a Frankensteiner, then a Sasuke Special to the floor on Shire. Meanwhile, Titus hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) to pin Manders. I didn’t like the silliness and long beatdown that consumed the first half of this match, but the second half was absolutely tremendous.

Titus Alexander and Starboy Charlie defeated Thomas Shire and 1 Called Manders to retain the West Coast Pro Tag Team Titles at 19:51.

* Jushin Liger got in the ring, handed the belts to the champs, and they posed together. Cool.

9. Kevin Blackwood vs. Vinny Massaro in a title vs. career match. Yes, if Massaro loses, he will retire after 27 years of in-ring competition. Again, I compare Massaro to Hugh Morrus, with the way their singlet attempts to cover a fairly large gut. They avoided each other’s big blows early on and locked up. Vinny knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. He hit some chops in the corner and a running one-footed dropkick at 3:00. They went to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans. Kevin hit a running Penalty Kick on the apron. In the ring, Blackwood choked Vinnie and kept him grounded.

Blackwood hit a knee drop to the forehead at 7:00. Vinnie hit a belly-to-belly suplex, and they were both down. They brawled again to the floor, and Kevin shoved him shoulder-first into the ring post at 9:30. Vinnie hit a sit-out uranage move for a nearfall. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp to the back, then an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall at 12:00. Vinnie hit a pumphandle sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Kevin hit a running knee and a decapitating clothesline and they were both down at 14:00. Massaro hit a pop-up powerbomb, but he missed a top-rope moonsault. Kevin missed a top-rope doublestomp, and Vinnie immediately hit the Snoring Elbow (discus forearm) for a believable nearfall.

Blackwood hit a shotgun dropkick that sent Massaro flying backwards into the ref! Kevin picked up the title belt, and he clocked Massaro in the head with it at 18:00. Kevin hit a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Kevin hit some Yes Kicks. Vinny fired back with some chops. Kevin hit an enzuigiri, then a German Suplex into the turnbuckles! Kevin hit the top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone! Kevin hit a Snoring Elbow for a nearfall at 20:30. Massaro fired up and hit some forearm strikes and a Snoring Elbow in the corner, then a second-rope superplex. He hit one more Snoring Elbow for the pin! New champion! I actually thought we were seeing a retirement match so I’m shocked.

Vinny Massaro defeated Kevin Blackwood to win the West Coast Pro World Title at 23:31.

* The ref presented Vinny with the belt, and Vinny wept. The fans were on their feet and cheering. Students got in the ring and celebrated with him. Vinny got on the mic, but we went off the air as he started to speak…

Final Thoughts: A heckuva show. I will go with Crush Boys-Cowboy Way for best match, then the main event. I admittedly have never been a big fan of Massaro, but wow, they had an impressive, well-laid-out match. It was hard-hitting, and the crowd was so into it because of the retirement stipulation. Robbie-Luna was really good for third. Kidd-Fredricks was really good, too.

Ten years ago, an indy show would have been packed with dorks just waiting to chant “you f—ed up!” at some of those rookies in the first two matches. Was everything smooth? No. Did it go exactly as they wanted? Not always. But the good far outweighed the bad, and the crowd was hot and quite forgiving of the students’ errors. I truly believe the only time a “You f—ed up!” chant is warranted is when the heel punches a Tomohiro Ishii or a Minoru Suzuki type of guy, and the crowd lets the heel know he’s got a receipt coming. Anyhow, I noted this in my review from last month — these kids are clearly well-trained. Lots to like here and this is free on YouTube.