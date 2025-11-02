AEW Full Gear lineup: $1 million match added to AEW’s next pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, November 22, in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship

-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match for…

Powell’s POV: Why stop at $1 million? No one believes the money is real, so just they might as well go with $1 trillion. Seriously, these phony financial prizes are ridiculous. I’m not sure if it’s been officially announced, but it looks like the show will include Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review for the pre-show or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).