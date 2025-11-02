Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Drew Gulak vs. Mani Ariez, Kenzie Paige vs. Shawna Reed for the NWA Women’s Title, El Phantasmo vs. Ricky Sosa

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there; there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Nightmare Factory “Sunday Night Slam” in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 26, 2025, (free on YouTube)

This is their plain, gray training center. It’s been maybe two years since I watched a show from here, but I tuned in for the main event, as Mike Cunningham, one of their students, was just named a “WWE ID prospect” on Evolve on Wednesday. So, I wanted to check him out! There might be 10-20 fans in attendance; there are rows and rows of empty seats.

* Cunningham was interviewed backstage. He’s clearly quite young with a great physique. He’s white with curly red hair and a wide smile. He’s ready for his main event match tonight! When he was introduced on Evolve, he admitted he’s had perhaps 50 matches. Well, he doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet.

Mike Cunningham vs. Kayjay Impala for the Nightmare Factory Title. My first time seeing both men. Impala is white with blond hair, but dark roots are showing through. He’s a bit taller, and in that singlet, he makes me think of a young Jack Swagger. This is Cunningham’s first title defense in the Nightmare Factory. Basic reversals early on, and Cunningham hit a dropkick. Kayjay hit a suplex. He raked the eyes and was in charge, hitting a bodyslam at 3:00, then a leaping elbow drop for a nearfall.

Kayjay hit a kick that the commentators dubbed “The Transfer Portal.” Nice. Mike fired up and hit a clothesline and a flying back elbow at 5:30. A commentator said Mike is giving him “Kevin and Kerry Von Erich” vibes, and I can see that. (Now I want to see this kid fight Wayne Rhodes!) Mike hit a German Suplex. He went for a top-rope crossbody block, but Impala caught him and hit a uranage for a nearfall at 8:00. Cunningham hit the “Main Objective” (seemingly leapt onto Kayjay’s back and hit a stunner) for the pin. Not really sure what that move was. I’m not blown away, but I can see why WWE was willing to offer the kid an ID contract; there’s some talent there.

Mike Cunningham defeated Kayjay Impala to retain the Nightmare Factory Title at 8:40.

Banger Zone Wrestling “Just An Illusion” in Bapaume, France, on September 27, 2025 (released October 24 on Triller+)

This is a packed auditorium, and the crowd was maybe 300. Lighting is good. The ring announcer spoke in French, but we do have Mett Dimassi providing English commentary. Bapaume is well north of Paris, close to the Belgium border (and via train, probably the midway point between Paris and London.) Super Crazy competed on this show, along with some U.S. Northeast indy stars Mike Walker, Vinny Talotta, and Griffin McCoy.

El Phantasmo vs. Ricky Sosa. ELP is a star in NJPW, and Sosa is 20 years old and he’s a taller version of Kevin Knight, coming in at 6’4″, and I’ve been very impressed with him. Mett noted that ELP recently returned from illness (he had cancer but is now in remission.) They shook hands and traded standing switches. Mett noted Sosa’s height advantage. Sosa hit a shoulder tackle at 1:30, then a huracanrana, but ELP cartwheeled to his feet. Nice. They hit dropkicks and had a standoff. “They are mirror images of each other,” Mett said. ELP shook Ricky’s hand but then stomped on it and twisted the fingers! ELP bounced on the ropes, then hit a huracanrana at 4:00.

ELP hit a suplex for a nearfall and remained in charge. (Just a reminder how these French crowds are so loud and into the shows.) Sosa hit a dropkick at 7:00, and they were both down. He hit a top-rope moonsault press on a standing ELP for a nearfall, then a spinning suplex for a nearfall. ELP put him across his shoulders and spun him into a powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. Sosa hit his own twisting powerbomb for a nearfall, but he missed a frogsplash. Sosa set up for a dive to the floor, but ELP cut him off with a kick.

Phantasmo hit a piledriver on the ring apron at 11:30, and they both fell to the cement floor; no mats here. Ricky rolled in at the nine-count. ELP went for a superkick, but Sosa caught the leg. Sosa hit a Pele Kick; ELP hit a Mafia Kick; Sosa hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall, and they were both down at 14:30. Sosa hit a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall. ELP hit the CR2 (modified Styles Clash) for a nearfall at 16:30, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Sosa got some rollups and a backslide for a believable nearfall. ELP hit a piledriver, and he hit a second CR2 for the pin. A sharp match.

El Phantasmo defeated Ricky Sosa at 17:36.

TWE Chattanooga “Nightmare on Dayton Blvd” in Red Bank, Tennessee, on October 25, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their dark building that looks like an underground military bunker. The ring is pushed up against one wall; most of the fans are seated on opposite sides of the ring. The crowd tonight is maybe 100-150 (the last time I watched a few matches from here, the crowd was maybe 30.)

Tim Bosby vs. Darian Bengston for the Action World Title. This bout actually opened the nine-match show, and it’s their second match against each other this month. (Yes, I reviewed the earlier one, too.) Bosby, 21, is a top rising star on the indy scene this year; I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he got an ID contract. He’s a massive heel and was loudly booed. Bosby has the height and overall height advantage; he rolled to the floor at the bell, so Darian hit a baseball slide dropkick onto him. In the ring, Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee at 2:00, then a bodyslam for a nearfall. He held Darian upside down and tossed him across the ring.

Bosby dropped him with Snake Eyes and hit a German suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Darian hit a spinning kick to the head, then a Whisper In The Wind (top-rope twisting cannonball), and he tied Bosby in a Cattle Mutilation. Bosby hit a release F5, but Bengston immediately hit some flying forearms and got a nearfall. Bosby put some wrist tape around Darian’s neck, but he also applied a sleeper hold to hide the tape! The ref, of course, didn’t see the cheating; she checked on Bengston, who had passed out, and she called for the bell. Bosby escapes with his title again! (Entirely expected with this as the opener, and they are clearly heading to a big match between these two.)

Tim Bosby defeated Darian Bengston to retain the Action Title at 8:18,

Jameson Shook vs. Hunter Drake for the TWE Title. This was the headliner. Jameson looks like a young Sami Zayn, and Drake is a shorter, scrawnier Matt Riddle type. Standing switches early on, and heel Drake rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Drake targeted the left arm. Shook hit a dropkick at 3:00. Hunter choked Shook in the ropes and was in charge. He hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:30. They fought to the floor and both leapt back in before a double-countout at 9:00. They traded chops while on their knees, then while standing.

They traded spin kicks, and Drake hit a German Suplex, but Shook popped to his feet and hit a Claymore Kick. Jameson hit some spin kicks in the corner, then a senton, and he was fired up. Hunter tied him in the Tree of Woe and hit a doublestomp to the chest, then a Lethal Injection. The ref got bumped! Shook hit a Death Valley Driver for a visual pin, but we had no ref; a new ref made a two-count at 12:30. Hunter hit a low blow mule kick that caught both Jameson and the new ref! Hunter hit the Purple Haze (his version of a Code Red) for a visual pin, but the ref was down! Hunter grabbed a title belt, but someone stole it from him. Shook immediately hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for the pin. Good match.

Jameson Shook defeated Hunter Drake to retain the TWE Title at 14:02.

Hooligan Championship Wrestling “Unnatural Tales” in Evansville, Indiana, on October 18, 2025 (IWTV).

This was just a five-match show, and I opted to watch the women’s matches. This is a big gym, and the lights were on. They have a good crowd of perhaps 300.

Kenzie Paige vs. Shawna Reed for the NWA Women’s Title. Kenzie has been in the NWA title picture for quite a while now; she came out first and jawed at the crowd. Reed is much taller, and I believe her bio saying she’s 5’10” is legit; I saw her wrestle on a live show here in western WI a few years ago and recently saw her compete in Texas, so she’s well-traveled. Standing switches to open. Paige paused to bark at the crowd. She slapped Reed in the face. Shawna hit a huracanrana out of the corner at 2:00.

Reed hit a running double knees in the corner and turned it into a Bronco Buster. Paige clocked her with a superkick, and she celebrated. She hit some loud chops. Reed tied her in a Tajiri-style Tarantula at 4:30; Kenzie escaped and dropkicked Reed to the floor. They looped ringside, and Kenzie is a great heel, barking at fans while beating on Reed. They began trading loud overhand chops. In the ring, they hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 6:00.

They got up and traded more chops. Reed hit a German Suplex and a fisherman’s twisting neckbreaker. Reed hit some Sling Blade clotheslines and a spear for a nearfall. She hit a faceplant for a nearfall at 9:00. Kenzie got to her feet and sprayed an aerosol can in Reed’s eyes; the ref saw it and called for the bell. Well, that explains why this wasn’t the main event… Good action overall.

Shawna Reed defeated Kenzie Paige via DQ at 9:36; Paige retains the NWA Women’s Title.

Airica Demia vs. Fallyn Grey for the HCW Women’s Title. Two talented youngsters here. I’ve compared green-haired Demia to Billie Starkz as they are both 20 and have roughly the same size and build. Grey is 21 and she’s a fallen angel character (think a young, female version of Christopher Daniels!) She grabbed a young girl’s pro-Demia sign and tore it up. They locked up; as I noted, Demia is similar to Starkz and is probably 5’8″ or 5’9″, but Grey is closer to 5’1″, so Demia was able to put her in a headlock on the mat. Grey targeted the left arm.

Demia knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and got a nearfall at 4:00. Demia hit a Polish Hammer. Fallyn pulled on Demia’s hair and licked her cheek; that’s just gross. Grey hit repeated shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner, then a stiff kick to the spine at 6:00, then a Lungblower to the back. Grey hit “The Last Supper” (Bronco Buster) in the corner. She stomped on Demia and kept her grounded, and she applied a Dragon Sleeper on the mat at 10:00. Demia fired up and hit some forearm strikes and a pump kick to the chest, then a spin kick to the head at 12:00.

They hit headbutts, and Fallyn hit a DDT for a nearfall. Demia hit a DDT out of the ropes, and Fallyn fell to the floor. In the ring, Grey hit a stunner at 15:00, then a superkick for a nearfall, and she threw a temper tantrum on the mat. Demia trapped Grey’s head in the corner and punched her in the face for a nearfall, but Grey got a foot on the ropes. These two are having a really good match, particularly from two wrestlers who are so young. Demia hit a headbutt and a running forearm strike for the pin. Bravo to them both.

Airica Demia defeated Fallyn Grey to retain the HWA Women’s Title at 17:25.

Focus Pro “Welcome to the Black Parade” in Braintree, Massachusetts, on October 26, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a crowded brewery, and I’ve seen shows from this venue before. The lights were on, and it’s easy to see. The ring is pushed up near one wall. The room is packed with maybe 300 fans, and this has quite a party atmosphere.

Drew Gulak vs. Mani Ariez. Again, I’ve compared Mani to a young Mike Santana, and he was champion here for most of 2025. Gulak has grown his hair back a bit; the last time I saw him, he was bald. Standing switches early on and intense reversals on the mat. Mani hit an armdrag and a superkick, then a dive through the ropes onto Drew at 5:00. In the ring, Mani hit a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall. Drew began tying up Mani on the mat, and he applied a Sharpshooter, then switched to a chin lock at 7:30.

Mani hit some snap suplexes at 10:00 and was fired up. He hit a plancha to the floor on Drew and threw him back into the ring. He hit a frogsplash for a nearfall at 12:00. Drew applied an ankle lock on the mat. Mani hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 14:00. They got to their feet and traded punches. Mani hit a Doctor Bomb (gut-wrench powerbomb) for the pin. A crowd-pleasing match; Drew is a great gatekeeper of the young up-and-coming talent.

Mani Ariez defeated Drew Gulak at 15:20.

“Post Game” Vinny Talotta and Mike Walker vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio for the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles. As I noted above, Post Game recently competed in Europe. Ortiz and Vecchio are the impressive young kids who clearly have some amateur wrestling background. Talotta and Vecchio opened, and Vecchio hit some bodyslams. Walker entered and battled Ortiz. A heel manager tripped Ortiz, and PG took control. Talotta hit a uranage over his knee on Ortiz at 4:00.

Vecchio tagged in and hit a twisting neckbreaker on Walker, then a release German Suplex at 6:30. Talotta tossed teammate Walker onto Vecchio for a nearfall, and PG kept Vecchio grounded and in their corner. Talotta hit a uranage on Vecchio, and Walker made the cover for a nearfall at 9:00. Talotta and Vecchio hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Ortiz got in and hit a top-rope crossbody block on Walker for a nearfall at 11:30. All four got on their knees and traded forearm strikes, and continued to brawl as they got to their feet.

The Boys hit some superkicks, then a team swinging faceplant on Walker. Ortiz hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Vecchio went to the top rope, but Talotta pushed him to the floor. The heel manager hit Ortiz over the head with a weapon, and Walker rolled up Ortiz for a nearfall at 14:30. Talotta hit a low-blow mule kick on Ortiz. The champs hit a team powerbomb move on Ortiz for the tainted pin. Really good action.

Vinny Talotta and Mike Walker defeated Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio to retain the Focus Pro Tag Team Titles at 15:29.

Dynamic Wrestling Association “Friday Night’s Best Event” in Alpharetta, Georgia, on September 26, 2025 (IWTV)

I don’t think I’ve seen a show from this small, poorly-lit sports bar before; I don’t think all the people at tables in the background are even watching. The lighting has a blue tint, and it’s just not ideal viewing. The crowd was perhaps only 50. I opted to watch just one mid-show match.

Mr. Danger vs. Terry Yaki. Both men have become semi-regulars in GCW’s East Coast shows. Mr. Danger is similar to ROH’s Cheeseburger; he’s really slender, but he’s a tremendous high-flyer who has also done a lot of GCW deathmatch shows, too. They shook hands at the bell before locking up. Some good reversals and a standoff at 2:00. Danger hit a dropkick and a flipping senton, then a springboard huracanrana. Yaki tied him up on the mat and kept Danger grounded. Yaki hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:30 and a flipping Tiger Bomb for a nearfall.

Yaki applied a Boston Crab in the center of the ring, but Danger reached the ropes at 7:00. Danger hit a Crucifix Driver, and they were both down. Danger hit a springboard flying clothesline, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 9:00. Yaki hit a DDT onto the ring apron, but he missed an Asai Moonsault. Danger hit his own Asai Moonsault, and they were both down on the hardwood floor. In the ring, Yaki hit a DDT for a nearfall. He removed a boot because his ankle was hurting. They traded rollups. Danger hit a Canadian Destroyer at 11:30. Danger hit a brainbuster, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was some good high-flying action.

Mr. Danger defeated Terry Yaki at 13:02.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action here. ELP-Sosa is well worth checking out if you have Triller+. Of these matches, I’ll go with Danger-Yaki for the second-best, with Post Game vs. Shooter Boys taking third.