AEW announces the entrants for the men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were announced for the November 12 edition of AEW Dynamite that will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, at First Horizon Coliseum.

-Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Sky Blue vs. Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, Jamie Hayter, and Harley Cameron in a Blood & Guts match

-Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Death Riders” Jon Moxley, Pac, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Blood & Guts match

Powell’s POV: Blood & Guts matches are AEW’s version of WarGames. The entrants for both matches were announced during Saturday’s AEW Collision (check out Don Murphy’s full review of the show via the main page). This will be the first women’s Blood & Guts match. Will the company announce a women’s Continental Classic tournament?

