11/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 381): WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review with Jake Barnett 

November 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Jake Barnett reviewing WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship…

