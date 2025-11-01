11/01 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 381): WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review with Jake Barnett 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Jake Barnett reviewing WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Jake Barnett (Episode 381).

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.