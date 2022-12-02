What's happening...

Impact wrestler reportedly returning to WWE

December 2, 2022

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Eric Young’s character was written out of Impact Wrestling’s storylines in a video that aired on Thursday’s television show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Young is returning to WWE.

Powell’s POV: The Paul Levesque rehires continue. Young worked for Levesque in NXT as part of the Sanity faction, which didn’t get much of a main roster run. Young was released by WWE in 2020. There’s no indication yet as to what role Young will play in WWE.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.