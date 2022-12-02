Impact wrestler reportedly returning to WWE

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Eric Young’s character was written out of Impact Wrestling’s storylines in a video that aired on Thursday’s television show. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Young is returning to WWE.

Powell’s POV: The Paul Levesque rehires continue. Young worked for Levesque in NXT as part of the Sanity faction, which didn’t get much of a main roster run. Young was released by WWE in 2020. There’s no indication yet as to what role Young will play in WWE.