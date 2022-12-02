MLW announces the return of the War Chamber match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce the return of the War Chamber match for April 6 in New York at Melrose Ballroom.

Major League Wrestling today announced its New York City return on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom headlined by the War Chamber match.

Tickets go on sale Thursday December 8 at 10 a.m. eastern at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

The event will be a FUSION taping airing nationwide on cable TV on beIN Sports and streaming on Pro Wrestling TV.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Powell’s POV: Of course, this is the MLW version of WarGames. In fact, MLW previously held the rights to the WarGames name and used it for their match before WWE acquired the name rights.