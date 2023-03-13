WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge will call out Finn Balor

-Brock Lesnar and Omos meet face-to-face

-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title match

-Elias vs. Bronson Reed

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.