Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Swerve Strickland vs. Rob Van Dam, and Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona in Dealer’s Choice matches, Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy, Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo, and more.