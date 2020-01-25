WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Royal Rumble go-home edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.470 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.562 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.548 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.391 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Both hours won the 18-34 and 18-49 adults demographic over other network shows, and Smackdown was also best in the male and female 18-49 demographics. The final numbers for Friday Night Smackdown will be available on Monday.



