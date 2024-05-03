WWE Backlash France, WWE Smackdown, NXT Level Up, WWE weekend (reports needed), Steve “Monsta” Mack, Stu Hart

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Backlash France will be held on Saturday in Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena. The show is headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship and Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review starting with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at noonCT/1ET. A same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will air on same day tape delay from Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena. The show features the final push for WWE Backlash France. Jake Barnett has the night off, so join me for my live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night Smackdown audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision is off this week.

-WWE is in Aix-en-Provence, France at Arena du Pays d’Aix

on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa, LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the WWE Tag Team Titles, Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-fab vs. Karrion Kross, Akam, Rezar, and Scarlett, and Carlito vs. Santos Escobar, and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to my brother Bryan.

-Steve “Monsta” Mack is 44.

-The late Stu Hart was born on May 3, 1915. He died at age 88 on October 16, 2003.