05/17 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston, and more (34:01)…

Click here to stream or download the May 17 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.