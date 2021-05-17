What's happening...

05/17 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

May 17, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s open challenge, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, U.S. Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston, and more (34:01)…

Click here to stream or download the May 17 WWE Raw audio review.

