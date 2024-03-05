NXT TV results (3/5): Moore’s review of NXT Roadblock with Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for a shot at the NXT Title, Kabuki Warriors vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live March 5, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show started with a cinematic intro by Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr) to introduce the Roadblock themed episode. Lexis was driving a stylish car and running down the show. Clips were shown to hype the upcoming card…

John’s Thoughts: Lexis King actually comes off better and more “cool” in these pre-tapes than he does live and at the Performance Center. Hopefully he can find a way to bring that energy and charisma to his live performances.

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

There was a steel cage set up in the ring. There were random “weapons” hanging in and on top of the ring (ah, so this is another PG version of TNA’s Lethal Lockdown match). Vic Joseph noted that all the matches on this week’s show will be uninterrupted…

Entrances for the opening match took place. For some reason, the cameraperson turns the camera upside down during Gacy’s entrance (ugh. It’s a little motion sickening)…

John’s Thoughts: LOL… Two unintentional TNA references in one match. Heck, Dijak’s past BDSM cinematics might make him into “TNA”, I kid, I kid. TNA used to hold Asylum matches in Nashville, and those were moreso their version of the Elimination Chamber with a circular cage. This in NXT is closer to TNA’s Lethal Lockdown matches where it’s a cage match with weapons.

1. Dijak vs. Joe Gacy in an “Asylum” match. Gacy missed spraying Dijak early on with a fire extinguisher. Dijak then threw Gacy around. Gacy recovered and tossed around Dijak against the cage. Gacy teased opening a “do not open” wooden box, but then decided to continue to tease the crowd. Dijak yelled “What’s in the BOXXXX!!!” (a reference to the Brad Pitt line from the movie Seven). Dijak opened up the box and a goofy boxing glove punched him. This allowed Joe Gacy to take control heading into the picture-in-picture commercial.[c]

Dijak climbed all the way to the top of the cage. That tall ass man hit a top of the cage moonsault. Vic Joseph called it that damnest moonsault he’s ever seen. Dijak only got a two count off that (ugh). A “That was awesome” chant enused (and that it was). Dijak put Gacy in a straitjacket. Gacy fought back to keep his hands from getting tied. Dijak set up a door in the corner, which drew an oddly loud amount of cheers. Gacy gave Dijak a saito suplex.

Gacy revealed a table with an x eyed smiley face on it. This allowed Dijak to recover and swing a chair into Gacy’s gut. Dijak managed to get Gacy’s arms tied in the jacket and placed him on the top rope. Dijak went for a superplex into the table, but Gacy managed to hold on to the top rope and use a headbutt to send Dijak through the table. Gacy hit Dijak with a no hands Swanton Bomb for a good nearfall. Dijak recovered and hit Gacy with a follow through clothesline.

Dijak ripped open some cuttape and wrapped it around Gacy’s eyes and nose. Dijak then hit Gacy in the back with a kendo stick. Gacy did a mule kick to Dijak’s balls. Gacy hit Dijak with a spinning Uranage while blind for a nearfall. Dijak no sold some kendo stick shots and tossed Gacy through the door. Gacy kicked out for a good nearfall. A “This is Crazy” chant ensued. Dijak hit Gacy with Feast Your Eyes. Gacy no sold it and ran at Dijak. Dijak hit Gacy with a 2nd Feast Your Eyes for the pinfall win.

Dijak defeated Joe Gacy via pinfall in 12:46.

John’s Thoughts: I walked into reviewing this match wanting to hate it, and yes the story was Nick Jr. worth awful; but both men worked hard here for a strong indie no-sell hardcore match, in a good match. I wasn’t a big fan of Gacy kicking out of Dijak’s top of the cage moonsault, but we were in for no selling from both men to balance things out while escalating the entertainment of the match. WWE doesn’t overdo this style so it works for these to pop up every once in a while. I kinda hope Dijak gets more protected moving forward as he looked good here and was the fan favorite with his fun spots. He even had the comedy spot of the match with the Brad Pitt box line. Gacy meanwhile is cold as ice. He’s just a Nick Jr. version of Mankind.

Adriana Rizzo and Channing Lorenzo were psyching up Tony D’Angelo for his number one contender’s match. Stacks brought in the NXT Lawyer wrestler, Luca Crucifino, to meet with Tony D. Tony said he needs a consigliere. Luca accepted the role and was accepted into the D’Angelo Family…

Fallon Henley was chatting with Riley Osborne. Fallon thanked Riley for talking to Thea recently. Riley said he just thought Thea was a better person before dating her. Fallon noted that Thea just got bad advice and was just playing hard to get. Blair Davenport cut in and talked trash to Fallon. Blair also noted that Thea is not even Riley’s type. Henley talked trash back before Blair left. Riley said he has to walk away to help Duke and Andre for their upcoming match…

The Wolf Dogs, Baron Corbin and Baron Corbin, made their entrance. Baron Corbin wore Bron’s hoodie and furry mask to the ring to show solidarity…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I kinda want to see Riley Osborne turn heel if it means he gets shot up the card. Only reason I had the thought is Blair made the reference to Riley’s “type” and in real life Blair Davenport announced a few months ago that Riley proposed to Blair and she said yes. HBK does like his line blurring stories.

Tatum Paxley told Lyra Valkyria backstage that after their upcoming match, they’ll be “more than friends”; they’ll be tag team champions. Lyra said that they need to keep their relationship professional. Tatum said she’ll do anything to become a champion later. She then said she’s going to reach into darkness and rip out their opponents souls until they are begging for agony. Lyra wondered if she’s doing that for Lyra or the titles? Tatum said “does it matter?” before leaving…

Chase University made their entrance. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in ring championship match introductions…

2. “The Wolf Dogs” Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker vs. “Chase University” Andre Chase and Duke Hudson (w/Thea Hail, Jacy Jayne, Jasmyn Nyx, Riley Osborne) for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Chase got a two count off an early small package. Corbin came back with a reverse chokeslam. Breakker tagged in and hit a high low German Suplex with Corbin on Chase. Breakker did a kip up. Bron put Chase in a military press. Chase escaped and ate a back elbow. Bron revved up and hit Chase with a high speed shoulder tackle. Corbin tagged in and tossed Chase into Breakker’s gutbuster. Hudson broke up Corbin’s pin.

Hudson dumped Breakker and Corbin to ringside. Chase fired up after a few PK’s on both opponents. Chase hit both opponents with a cannonball from the apron heading into the picture-in-picture.[c]