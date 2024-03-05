WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.649 million viewers for USA Network, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.738 million average. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.57 rating.

Powell’s POV: The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third in the Monday night cable ratings. One year earlier, the March 6, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.827 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the return of John Cena.