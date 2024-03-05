Former AEW producer BJ Whitmer sentenced to home incarceration and probation following a domestic violence incident

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former AEW producer BJ Whitmer was sentenced to 120-day home incarceration and five years of probation on Tuesday. Whitmer was arrested on June 4, 2023 and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree strangulation. BJ Bethel reported via social media that Whitmer entered an Alford plea, meaning he maintains his innocence, yet acknowledges that he could have faced a possible conviction by jury trial.

Powell’s POV: AEW fired Whitmer on June 12, 2023 while noting in a statement that his alleged “behavior is intolerable within AEW.” Whitmer has not commented on the matter since he was arrested.

Whitmer took an Alford plea, which means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges there’s enough evidence he could face a possible conviction in a jury trial. He can have the felony expunged from his record in 5 years. — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) March 5, 2024