WWE Smackdown on Fox, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and NJPW Strong coverage, WWE in Illinois and Wisconsin (reports needed), Van Hammer, Session Moth Martina, Lio Rush

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The show includes Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at Agganis Arena. The show features two AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round matches. Colin McGuire has the night off, so join me for our live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday mornings.

-We are looking reports the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Peoria, Illinois at the Peoria Civic Center with a “Saturday Night’s Main event” show featuring the following advertised matches: Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

-WWE is in Madison, Wisconsin at Alliant Energy Center with a “Sunday Stunner” show featuring the following advertised matches: Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Van Hammer (Mark Hildreth) is 63.

-Session Moth Martina (Karen Glennon) is 32.

-Lio Rush (Lionel Green) is 28.