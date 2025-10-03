TNA Impact results (10/2): Powell’s review of The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, new Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan on The King’s Speech

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,106)

Taped on September 27, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, at Expo Centre

Simulcast October 2, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

[Hour One] A TNA Victory Road recap video aired and showed Kelani Jordan winning the Knockouts Title, and Frankie Kazarian winning the TNA International Championship…

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella greeted Mike Santana outside the host venue. Santino said that TNA management has forbidden Santana and Trick Williams from physical contact outside a sanctioned match. Santana asked what he was supposed to do if Trick put his hands on him. Santino said he wouldn’t blame Santana, but he doesn’t want their Bound For Glory match jeopardized. “I got it,” Santana said before fist-bumping Santino…

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt were on commentary, and McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

New TNA International Champion Frankie Kazarian made his entrance for a “King’s Speech” talk show segment. Hannifan hyped Kazarian’s involvement in the men’s TNA vs. NXT elimination match that will be held on Tuesday’s NXT Showdown. Kazarian claimed the TNA International Championship is now the most important title in TNA.

Kazarian said Trick Williams is the other guy who carries himself as a champion. A “Whoop that Trick” chant broke out, and Kazarian quickly moved on to Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, calling them extreme punchdrunk marks. Kazarian said he didn’t think X Division Champion Leon Slater could lead the company into the future like he did.

New Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan was introduced by Kazarian. Jordan joined Kazarian inside the ring. Kazarian said he wasn’t saying it, but others were saying that her Knockouts Championship win was a fluke, which she disputed. Kazarian noted that Jordan is from NXT, just like the TNA World Champion. Kazarian said the only reason Trick is champion is because he beat the buffoon Joe Hendry. Kazarian said Trick would not have beaten him had he been champion.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams made his entrance while the fans chanted “Whoop that Trick.” Trick spoke as he walked to the ring, telling Kazarian that he likes him, but he’d better put some respect on his name. Trick said that if Kazarian calls himself a king, that makes him “Tricky the Emperor.” Kazarian took offense. Trick said Kazarian is a second-rate champion in a second-rate “business” full of second-rate talent.

Trick said his lawyer told him that if Mike Santana touches him without provocation, their TNA World Championship match at Bound For Glory will be called off. Trick said he’s the reason TNA is on fire, which Kazarian took issue with. Trick said it’s not because of Santana, Leon Slater, or the Hardys.

Matt Hardy walked onto the stage while the fans chanted his last name. Matt said they seemed to have some self-esteem issues. Hardy said it seemed like the NXT wrestlers were burying the TNA wrestlers to make themselves feel better. Hardy credited TNA being on fire to Santana, Slater, himself, and his brother. Hardy said TNA is just like him; it will not die.

Kazarian asked Hardy where his brother was. “Oh, that’s right, he’s not allowed in this country,” Kazarian said he’s jealous of Jeff Hardy because he wishes he wasn’t allowed in “this dump of a country.”

X Division Champion Leon Slater came out and joined Matt in the entrance aisle. Slater said he wouldn’t let them badmouth the Hardys. He said Jeff wasn’t there, but he was. Jordan said she would show why no one can do it “like Lani.”

Indi Hartwell made her entrance and joined Hardy and Slater. Hartwell said she respects Jordan, but she’s never fought anyone like her. Hartwell said she has the respect of the locker room and the fans, and she will bring home the Knockouts Championship at Bound For Glory. Kazarian complained about not inviting most of the wrestlers to appear on his talk show.

Santino Marella made his entrance and spoke from the stage. Santino booked Trick, Jordan, and Kazarian vs. Hardy, Hartwell, and Slater. Santino added that Mike Santana would be on commentary for the match. Santana made his entrance through the crowd, heading into the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: That was a long talking segment just to get to a six-person tag match. I was actually hoping they would spend some time fleshing out Jordan’s character by having her on Kazarian’s talk show. It wasn’t a bad segment, and it helped that this took place early in the taping because the live crowd was hot for everyone.

1. Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Hardy, Indi Hartwell, and Leon Slater in a six-person tag team match. Mike Santana was on commentary. He said he understood the no physicality ruling, but he added that certain things might happen. Hannifan ran through the lineup for Tuesday’s NXT Showdown. Trick was getting the better of Slater heading into a break. [C]

Trick avoided a corner splash attempt by Slater. Hardy pulled Trick to the floor. Trick ducked a clothesline by Hardy and then stopped short of running into Santana. Hardy shoved Kazarian into Williams, who bumped into Santana at the broadcast table. Santana smiled and then attacked Trick.

Santana slammed Trick’s head on the broadcast table and then ran him into the barricade. Slater did a flip dive over the ring post onto Kazarian on the floor. Slater rolled Kazarian back inside the ring and hit him with the Swanton 450 and got the three count…

Matt Hardy, Indi Hartwell, and Leon Slater defeated Trick Williams, Kelani Jordan, and Frankie Kazarian.

Powell’s POV: I get that Trick technically made contact with Santana, but I’m not sure why Santana attacking Trick wasn’t a disqualification. The live crowd didn’t care. They were really hot for Santana attacking Trcik and Slater’s impressive finishing sequence.

Tommy Dreamer stood on the stage with Carlos Silva and several TNA wrestlers. Dreamer spoke about TNA competing with NXT on Tuesday’s NXT Showdown. Hardy fired up the crowd, and they chanted TNA. Dreamer said he knows they are NXT, but “what we are is family.” Dreamer removed his jacket to show off a TNA shirt. Dreamer said they would take NXT to the extreme and kick NXT’s ass…

Powell’s POV: Dreamer has always been a good promo, but I’m not a fan of making him the voice of the company during this segment. Mike Santana has been positioned as the locker room leader, so it would have been better coming from him.

Hannifan read through the injury report. Gia Miller has been cleared after being attacked by Tessa Blanchard. Ash by Elegance will be out indefinitely, and no medical details were revealed. Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance were cleared to compete in this show’s main event… [C]

A Mara Sade vignette aired. She said she got into wrestling because she watched Total Divas, and now she’s four years into her career. She said she had one of the biggest tryouts and got knocked out, but she was still selected. She said she’s endured concussions and broken bones, and then she got released from her dream job (NXT). She said it was one of the darkest days of her life. She said it ended up being the light at the end of the tunnel…

Hannifan narrated highlights from the TNA and NXT clash on the latest NXT television show, and then ran through the NXT Showdown lineup…

Powell’s POV: TNA has given more hype to NXT Showdown on this episode than their own Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

“The Angel Warriors” Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee made their entrance to a poppy rock song while their opponents were already in the ring. A brief inset promo aired from Brookside and Lee…

2. “Angel Warriors” Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee vs. Kat Von Heez and Ava Lawless. Hannifan said Lee will enter the Call Your Shot gauntlet match first. In the end, Brookside flipped Lee from the middle rope into a senton on Von Heez, which led to Lee getting the pin…

“Angel Warriors” Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee defeated Kat Von Heez and Ava Lawless.

Powell’s POV: A quick showcase win for the new tag team. I guess I was mistaken about last week’s Call Your Shot gauntlet. I thought that AJ Francis being eliminated first meant he would be the first entrant in the gauntlet match, but apparently, it’s Lee because she was the last person eliminated by the winner Mance Warner. I apologize for that mistake, but why is the second-place finisher punished rather than the first person eliminated?

Joe Hendry was delivering a promo from a stairwell about how he beat Eric Young at Victory Road. Santino Marella interrupted the promo and said TNA corporate ruled that Hendry would have a rematch with Young in a No DQ match on next week’s show. Hendry didn’t look pleased… [C]

[Hour Two] An ad for AEW Dynamite’s Title Tuesday aired at the top of the hour…

A Mike Santana video package with the weird narration aired. Santana was shown sitting on a chair in the middle of a ring. Amazing Red walked behind him and spoke about how he, the Spanish Announce Team, Divine Storm, Homicide, and Key took the world by storm. He said they proved everybody wrong, and they did it to open doors for guys like Santana.

Red said the door is wide open for Santana, but he let someone come in and disrespect them. Red recalled being invited by Santana to Slammiversary and sitting front row with Homicide. He said he and Homicide were disappointed. He said he and Homicide wasted their time. Red said Santana wasn’t there for a motivational talk; he was there for the truth. “That shit belongs to you,” Red said regarding the TNA World Championship.

Red said of the TNA Championship. Red said Trick Williams didn’t wipe his feet, he opened the front door to Santana’s house, and he did unimaginable things to his family. Red said Trick slapped Santana’s daughter and slammed the front door shut. Red said it was no longer a culture thing or about Santana’s family and friends. Red said Santana can’t do it for his father if he doesn’t do it for himself. Red said once Santana gets the title, everything will fall back in order, the way it’s supposed to be. Red closed by saying: “Go get that title and bring it back to us. Bring it home”…

Powell’s POV: I cringed when the over video started and the over the to narrator from last week spoke, but this turned out to be a great video package. Red did a hell of a job.

Nic Nemeth made his entrance with Ryan Nemeth, who was wearing a stolen Home Town Man mask. Home Town Man made his entrance wearing a Connor McDavid jersey…

3. Nic Nemeth (w/Ryan Nemeth) vs. The Home Town Man. Both entrances were televised. Ryan choked HTM over the middle rope while his brother distracted the referee. Later, HTM performed Sliced Bread on Nic and had him pinned, but Ryan put his brother’s foot over the bottom rope to break the count. HTM performed a suicide dive on Ryan and took his mask back. HTM returned to the ring and was drilled with a superkick. Nic followed up with his Danger Zone finisher and got the three count.

Nic Nemeth defeated The Home Town Man.

Nic gave Ryan the stolen mask, and then they put the boots to HTM. Matt Cardona ran out and tried to help HTM, but the Nemeths got the better of him…

Powell’s POV: The Home Town Man gimmick continues to get strong reactions from live crowds in every market they go to. It’s a nice mid-card gimmick. This was a fine television segment. And as much as I get a kick out of Ryan Nemeth’s antics, it feels like Nic Nemeth is underutilized. It was fine for him to move him into the tag division for a bit after he dropped the TNA World Championship, but he really should be back in the main event singles mix.

A Gia Miller promo aired. She recalled being attacked by Tessa Blanchard after Victory Road. Miller said she’s happy it happened. She said she had Tessa’s suspension lifted under the condition that if Tessa slipped up, she would get to be a woman of her word. Miller said she will face Blanchard at Bound For Glory. She said Tessa doesn’t know anything about her, but she knows everything about Tessa. Miller said it’s not about winning or losing, it’s about beating Tessa within an inch of her life so that she knows who Gia Miller really is… [C]

Powell’s POV: Gia Miller vs. Tessa Blanchard is a nice attraction match for Bound For Glory. I hope they let Miller speak in front of the live crowd at the tapings, because it would help to hear the fans cheering for her.

4. Tasha Steelz (w/Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, John Skyler, Agent Zero) vs. Alisha Edwards (w/Eddie Edwards, Moose, Brian Myers, and JDC). The referee went to ringside to stand between the bickering men’s teams. In the ring, Edwards ducked a kendo stick shot. She picked up the kendo stick and hit Steelz with it. Edwards followed up with a Pedigree and then covered Steelz while the referee returned to the ring and made the three count.

Alisha Edwards defeated Tasha Steelz.

After the match, Steelz hit Alisha from behind. Alisha rolled on top of Steelz and threw punches at her. The System members stood in the ring while Order 4 was on the floor…

Powell’s POV: I’m not a fan of Alisha being so competitive with Steelz. I get that they push Alisha as a little spitfire, but I think they’d be better off making her look like a sympathetic underdog against the former Knockouts Champion.

Tessa Blanchard delivered a promo while Victoria Crawford stood by. Tessa said she trained at High Spots under George South. She said Gia Miller wanted to be trained by South because she idolized her. Tessa said once Miller realized she wasn’t cut out for the business, she bitched, moaned, and cried, and then went to Mike Jackson’s school. Tessa mocked Jackson for being a career jobber. Tessa told Miller not to do this to herself. She told her to do what she’s always done by packing up her things and hitting the road, and then Blanchard would forget this ever happened…

5. “The Elegance Brand” Heather by Elegance and Ash by Elegance (w/The Concierge) vs. “The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. The champions isolated McKay heading into a break. [C] McKay dove for a tag, but Lee was pulled off the apron by M. Lee finally took a hot tag and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Heather for a two count.

The Concierge argued with the referee. The crowd responded with “Kick him out” chants. Heather ran Lee through the ropes into a superkick from M on the floor. Heather put Lee down with a DDT, but McKay broke it up. The Concierge handed Heather a glass of liquid, which she tried to throw at Lee, who ducked, causing it to hit M. Lee and McKay hit Heather with their double team finisher, and then Lee pinned her.

“The IInspiration” Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay defeated “The Elegance Brand” Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance to win the Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

Lee and McKay celebrated with their title belts to close the show…

Powell’s POV: I wonder if this title change was planned before Ash by Elegance forfeited the Knockouts Championship, or if that led to the company pulling back on the entire Elegance Brand. Overall, an easy-to-watch episode that played to a hot crowd. I will be back later today with my weekly audio review of TNA Impact for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)