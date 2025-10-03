Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Danny Miles vs. Akira for the Focus Pro Title, Koda Hernandez vs. Sabin Gauge vs. Chico Suave for the Freelance Legacy Title, Hyan vs. Izzy B

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is, I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows.

Xcite Wrestling “When Shadows Fall,” on September 27, 2025, in Binghamton, New York (IWTV)

Binghamton is about halfway between New York City and Syracuse in upstate New York. This was a small room, but it was fairly packed with 125-150 fans. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. However, the audio was awful; I hate to be blunt, but the commentary sounds like a 1930s AM radio recording.

Mike Skyros vs. Alec Price. Price is a top 15, possibly top 10, indy talent in the U.S. I’ve seen Skyros a few times; he’s got a good physique. Price is the heel tonight, so he rolled to the floor at the bell, and he jawed at the crowd. They finally locked up for the first time at 1:30. Price hit a huracanrana, and he planted his foot in Mike’s throat, and he was in control. Alec hit a sliding leg lariat for a nearfall at 5:00, then a rolling cannonball against the ropes for a nearfall.

Skyros hit a suplex, and they were both down at 7:00. He hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Price fired back with a tornado DDT for a nearfall. He dove through the ropes and barreled onto Skyros. In the ring, Skyros hit an enzuigiri and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:30. They traded rollups. Skyros hit an F5 Slam for a nearfall. Price hit an enzuigiri in the corner, then a Frankensteiner, then his springboard Blockbuster for the pin. That was a really strong match. But as I wrote above, the awful audio on the commentary track really detracts from the ‘viewability’ of this one.

Alec Price defeated Mike Skyros at 11:15.

Premier Wrestling Federation “Card Subject To Change” on September 28, 2025, in Newport, North Carolina, at the Carolina Wrestling Academy (IWTV)

This is their pole barn training center. The lights are on and it’s easy to see. As the show title suggests, no matches were announced in advance, so fans didn’t know what to expect. I think that may have hurt the draw, as the crowd is seriously 40-60 fans. I like this promotion — I’ve reviewed multiple shows — and it just kills me that they cannot draw 150+ fans here. As I looked at the results on cagematch.net, I barely recognized half of the roster (so that means a lot of students and rookies were in action.)

Landon Hale and Kaia McKenna vs. Amanda Kiss and Drew Hood. Landon recently moved here from the New England area, and I always compare him to a young Matt Taven. McKenna is taller-than-average, and she always wears a tiara. Kiss is a crazy person and always makes me think of DC’s Harley Quinn. Hood has short, thick hair and looks like a stock trader. Landon and Kiss opened, and he mockingly patted her on the head. She hit a drop-toe-toe and applied a front guillotine choke. Kiss hit a Flatliner and a sliding clothesline at 1:30, then a guillotine leg drop. Hood entered and hit a forearm strike.

Hale hit a back suplex on Drew for a nearfall, then he planted his knee in Hood’s spine. Kaia entered, and she stomped on Hood in the corner. She hit a Stinger Splash in the corner, then a back suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. Hale got back in and hit a backbreaker over his knee and a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker, and he kept Drew grounded. He hit a Lungblower to the back. Kaia dropped Drew with a pump kick and got a nearfall at 6:30. Hood finally hit an enzuigiri on Hale.

Kiss got a hot tag, and she hit a Death Valley Driver on Kaia and was fired up. She hit some kicks on Hale, then a leg-assisted DDT for a nearfall. Kiss hit a discus forearm strike. She dove through the ropes onto Hale at 8:30. Kaia shoved Kiss head-first into the ring post. Hale struck Hood from behind with a weapon, and he slid it out of the ring, then he got the cheap pin. Good action. Kaia struck Kiss after the bell.

Landon Hale and Kaia McKenna defeated Amanda Kiss and Drew Hood at 9:22.

“High Flying Star Machines” Diego Hill and Bojack vs. Ashyln Alexander and Tommy Davis for the PWF Tag Team Titles. Ashlyn and Davis are from the St. Louis area! (They came with Gary Jay, who was in the main event). A quick Google Map check shows it is more than a 15-hour drive from St. Louis to Newport, which is located on the Atlantic Ocean. Diego was just involved in a great six-man tag in MLW in Texas. Bojack is the 300+ pound beast who has been showing heel tendencies here in recent months; Diego is either oblivious to it or okay with it. Ashlyn is bigger, but I’ll add it appears she’s lost some weight since I last saw her.

Diego and Tommy opened; Tommy is white and short and is a good mat-based wrestler; he had a good showing at a summer tournament in Tennessee. They traded armbars as a commentator noted this is the HFSM’s fifth title defense of this reign. Davis hit a swinging faceplant. Bojack entered; Davis tried a dropkick, but it only staggered Bojack. Ashlyn and Davis hit stereo dropkicks. Diego jumped back in and hit a handspring-back-double elbow. Ashlyn hit a basement dropkick to Diego’s back for a nearfall at 3:00. Diego hit a spin kick to her ear, and the champs began working over Alexander in their corner.

Diego hit some rolling suplexes on Ashlyn and got a nearfall at 5:00. Davis got in and hit some blows, but Bojack leveled him with a massive Pounce. The champs immediately began working over Tommy in their corner. Diego hit a rolling senton off of Bojack’s shoulders for a nearfall at 8:00, then a basement dropkick to the ribs for a nearfall. Diego hit some Yes Kicks. Tommy got up and traded chops with Hill. Diego hit a superkick; Tommy hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 10:30. This has been really good. Ashlyn got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Diego, then a pop-up Samoan Drop! She hit a sliding crossbody block against the ropes for a nearfall.

Bojack jumped in and hit a hard back elbow on Ashlyn. He leapt in the air, but she caught him and hit a Samoan Drop on him, too! That got a pop. The challengers tried to lift Bojack but couldn’t budge him. Bojack hit a uranage out of the corner. Diego hit a second-rope moonsault on Davis, then a plancha to the floor on Ashlyn. It allowed Bojack to hit a Michinoku Driver on Davis for a believable nearfall at 13:30; I thought that was it. Ashlyn tried some forearm strikes on Bojack that he no-sold, and he hit a boot to her face. Davis hit a German Suplex on Bojack, and he was fired up! The challengers hit stereo spin kicks to Bojack’s head for a believable nearfall, but Hill made the save! Diego hit a huracanrana that flipped Davis into Ashlyn. Bojack hit a low blow on Davis! Diego and the ref didn’t see it. Diego hit a second-rope flying Fame-asser on Tommy, and Bojack covered Tommy for the pin. That was really good.

Bojack and Diego Hill defeated Ashlyn Alexander and Tommy Davis to retain the PWF Tag Team Titles at 16:14.

TWE Chattanooga “All Shook Up,” in Red Bank, Tennessee on September 13, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their dark building that looks like an underground military bunker. The ring is pushed up against one wall, and most fans sit on just two opposite sides of the ring.

Jaden Newman vs. London Lightning. Jaden is half of the IWTV Tag Team champions. Lightning is an impressive Canadian in his early 20s, and he’s been on a U.S. tour since July with matches in Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee; he’s competed on AEW/ROH TV before. There are a lot of Mike Bailey comparisons, but he’s taller and thicker (and he has a thin mustache that adds to his heel vibe). Standing switches and mat reversals early on. Lightning shoved the ref into the ropes at 5:00, causing Jaden to fall and be crotched in the corner. London took control and hit a European Uppercut. He hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and immediately stomped on the damaged knee.

Jaden fired up and hit a clothesline and a bodyslam, then a one-footed dropkick at 9:00. He hit a dropkick into the corner, then a second-rope missile dropkick. London went for a Figure Four, but Jaden grabbed him and got a rollup for a nearfall. Jaden got a mid-ring Spanish Fly (it was more or less a powerslam anyway) at 12:00. London applied a Trailer Hitch leg lock and pulled Jaden toward the center of the ring, and Jaden tapped out! Wow! I didn’t expect Newman to lose here. Good action.

London Lightning defeated Jaden Newman at 12:28.

Premier Wrestling Federation – Texas, “Anarchy” in Houston, Texas, on July 19, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a large pole barn. The lighting is okay. The crowd was maybe 100. Note this is a different PWF than the one in North Carolina that had matches earlier in this roundup.

Hyan vs. Izzy B. I don’t think I’ve seen Izzy before; she is tall, blonde, and wore pink; she flicked her hair at the bell and was booed. Hyan hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 2:00.The commentators talked about how Hyan is among the best in the world. Izzy stomped on her in the corner, and she hit a Mafia Kick in the corner, then a basement dropkick. She hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall at 4:00, and she kept Hyan grounded. Hyan hit a back suplex for a nearfall, then a sunset bomb for a believable nearfall at 6:00, but she couldn’t hit Beauty Sleep (Cargill’s Jaded). Izzy hit a fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall, and they were both down. Hyan finally hit the Beauty Sleep implant buster faceplant for the pin. Good action.

Hyan defeated Izzy B at 7:39.

Freelance Wrestling “Sour Graps” on September 20, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square (IWTV)

This is the attractive ballroom that several indy promotions use in Chicago; a crowd of 200 looks great here. Dave Prazak provided commentary, and it’s always great to hear his voice.

Koda Hernandez vs. Sabin Gauge vs. Chico Suave in a three-way for the Freelance Legacy Title. Koda and Sabin are a long-time tag team — they just traveled to New Jersey for a show over the weekend — but they have been feuding here. Koda has been champion here for more than 450 days. Chico is a bit rotund; he wears a full-body outfit similar to Gringo Loco’s attire. Koda and Sabin shoved each other at the bell. They fought over trying to pin Chico, then they brawled some more. Sabin hit a Lionsault Press on Koda, then a dive to the floor on Chico. Sabin hit a doublestomp to the back as Koda was draped over the top rope, and Sabin got a nearfall.

Chico hit a rolling cannonball on Koda in one corner, then one on Sabin in the opposite corner at 3:00. He hit a double German Suplex, then a double OsCutter. Koda hit a DDT on Sabin on the ring apron. He hit a running powerbomb, tossing Sabin onto Chico on the floor. In the ring, Koda hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant on Sabin for a nearfall at 5:30, but Chico made the save. Koda hit a DDT on Chico for a nearfall. Sabin hit a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall on Chico. Sabin hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Koda, then a top-rope doublestomp for a nearfall at 7:30, but Chico made the save. Chico hit a rolling Death Valley Driver on Sabin for a nearfall.

Koda hit a stunner on Chico, then a Cop Killah (backslide driver) for a nearfall, but Sabin made the save, and they were all down. Chico slammed Sabin onto Koda, then Suave applied a double ankle lock. This crowd was HOT and into it; Koda and Sabin reached the ropes at 10:00. Koda hit a German Suplex on Chico. Sabin tossed a chair at Koda’s head, rolled him up, and got a nearfall. Sabin struck Chico across the back several times with the chair. Koda dropped Sabin with a hard back elbow. Koda hit an overhead sit-out powerbomb on Sabin. However, Chico snuck up behind Koda, hooked both arms, rolled him over, and scored the flash pin! New champion! The crowd went nuts for the title change. Koda put the title around Chico’s waist and shook his hand.

Chico Suave defeated Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge in a three-way to win the Freelance Legacy Title at 13:01.

Focus Pro Wrestling “My Friends Over You” on September 20, 2025, in Braintree, Massachusetts, at Widowmaker Brewing (IWTV)

This is a brewery, and I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue. The ring was pushed up near one wall, and a crowd of 200 was on their feet. I love shows at breweries because it’s always a party atmosphere.

Austin Luke vs. Devious Cass vs. TJ Crawford. This was actually the opener. Cass is the impressive teen I’ve seen several times in the past two months. Luke is similar in looks to AEW’s Pac. Crawford is a regular on nearly every show I see in the New England area. Cass hit a dropkick to send Luke to the floor. He shook hands with TJ, and those two traded quick reversals. Cass hit a flip dive to the floor on Luke. Luke hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, and he shoved Cass face-first into the ring post; Luke rolled him into the ring for a nearfall at 2:00.

Cass fired back with a shotgun dropkick on Luke. TJ got back in and hit a backbreaker over his knee on Cass for a nearfall. TJ hit a spin kick to Luke’s head to drop him. Cass hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on TJ for a nearfall at 4:00, and they were all down. Cass and Crawford traded forearm strikes, and it went on and on! Cass hit a fadeaway stunner from the corner. However, Luke hooked the arms, rolled up Cass, and got a flash pin out of nowhere! That was a sprint.

Austin Luke defeated Devious Cass and TJ Crawford at 6:50.

Gypsy Mac vs. Izzy Moreno. Gypsy is from the Las Vegas indy scene, so she’s out of her normal area! This was second-to-last. Izzy is the Bayley superfan who is now in her late teens, and she’s pretty talented. A lockup at the bell, and they are roughly the same height and weight. They twisted each other’s left arm, sped it up with some reversals, and had a standoff at 1:30. Izzy hit a basement dropkick and an impressive Northern Lights Suplex and went right into a cross-armbreaker. She set up for a dive to the floor, but Gypsy cut her off with a forearm strike. They brawled on the floor and looped the ring, with Gypsy hitting some chops.

Gypsy snapped Izzy’s throat across the bottom rope, and she took control as they got back into the ring. Mac kept her grounded, and she hit a Lungblower to the back at 5:00. She hit a backbreaker over her knee and stomped on Izzy. Mac dropped her butt onto Izzy in the corner and hit a running boot, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00, and she applied a Boston Crab, but Moreno reached the ropes. They traded slaps to the face. They hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down at 9:00. Izzy hit a second-rope crossbody block and a running knee for a nearfall, and they were both down.

Mac hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall. This has been really good. Izzy hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 11:00, then a Flatliner for a nearfall. Mac fired back with a spear for a nearfall, then a superkick. Izzy hit her own Lungblower to the back and went back to the cross-armbreaker. However, Mac put her feet on the second rope for leverage, leaned forward, and got the tainted pin while the cross-armbreaker was still locked in. That was a sharp match.

Gypsy Mac defeated Izzy Moreno at 13:14.

Danny Miles vs. Akira for the Focus Pro Title. This match has “relaxed rules.” I’ve barely seen Akira this year as he spent the first half of 2025 in Japan; I believe his MLW contract expired a few months ago. Miles carried a barbed-wire-covered crutch into the ring. Good reversals early on, and Akira hit a basement dropkick on the knee at 2:30. He hit a doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall; Miles rolled to the floor to regroup. The commentators talked about how this is “a whole different Akira than the one who left for Japan.” Akira hit a plancha to the floor at 4:00. They brawled away from the ring and over by a bar.

In the ring, Miles shoved his foot into Akira’s throat, then hit some European Uppercuts at 7:00. Akira hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Miles hit a snap suplex. He tossed a chair into the ring and wedged it into the corner. However, Miles charged and crashed into the chair. Akira hit a springboard missile dropkick on the knee at 10:30, then an enzuigiri in the corner, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Akira hit a suplex for a nearfall. Miles hit a swinging uranage for a nearfall at 12:00. The crowd taunted him with a “new champ!” chant. Akira got up and hit some jab punches and a Poison Rana, then a Pele Kick.

Akira flipped Miles into the corner, and they were both down. Akira grabbed a chair and placed it on Danny’s chest. He climbed to the top rope, but Danny got up and threw the chair at him. Danny dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat. However, Akira hit a Frankensteiner, flipping Miles onto the thumbtacks at 15:30. Akira hit a springboard double knees to Miles’ back for a nearfall, and Akira immediately applied a Figure Four, as both rolled around in the tacks! Miles reversed the Figure Four. However, Akira applied a Muta Lock! Miles hit a clothesline that again dropped Akira on the tacks. Miles hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall, and they were both down at 18:30. Akira hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. Miles got the barbed-wire crutch, placed it across Akira’s throat, and pulled backwards until Akira submitted. Good brawl without getting too gross, either.

Danny Miles defeated Akira to retain the Focus Pro Title at 20:14.

Final Thoughts: Not as many ‘big name stars’ in this round-up, but a lot of top-notch names on the indy scene. This would have been a heckuva nine-match card. But as I always note… There is no way I was going to be able to watch all six of these indy shows in their entirety.