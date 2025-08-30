Murphy’s Blog: WWE Clash in Paris Predictions – Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Hvt. Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, John Cena vs. Logan Paul

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE presents its Clash in Paris event on Sunday in Nanterre, France, at Paris La Défense Arena. This is the last main roster premium live event on the Peacock streaming platform before switching over to ESPN’s streaming service in the United States, starting with Wrestlepalooza on September 20. On paper, the show looks fine, albeit a bit underwhelming and predictable. The upside is that it should present well in front of an international audience that generally comes to these shows energized and engaged. Now then – let’s run down the card!

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in a four-way for the World Heavyweight Championship. As you know, if you’ve followed me for any length of time, I’m not a fan of multi-person title matches. That said, I’m less opposed to it here, as there’s no reason to think Rollins would drop the title on his first defense, so for me, it’s fine to add the small chance that he loses the title without being pinned. I’m also fine with the tried and true formula of the three babyfaces in the match trying to work together, but ultimately end up being at odds.

Don Predicts: Seth Rollins retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Bella is the latest legend to come back for a title shot without earning one. Given that this is the secondary title, I’m OK with it. And as Lynch is starting to find her style as a heel in a way that I find entertaining, I think this should be fun. Similar to the world title match, Lynch is pretty much a lock to retain the title.

Don Predicts: Becky Lynch retains the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles. I was intrigued when the Wyatt Sicks first debuted, but the act quickly turned ice cold. And the run with the tag team titles hasn’t really helped. The match should be fine as all four are decent workers. As I don’t see any decent programs for Lumis and Gacy, I’m going with the Profits winning the titles back, with the hope that it can spark the division. There’s a lot of tag team talent to choose from – they just need the right team at the top and some more logical booking.

Don Predicts: The Street Profits win the WWE Tag Team Titles.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed. This one should be fun. I’ve enjoyed the references to the Tribal Thief and “shoe-la-fala,” even though a feud over sneakers is a bit silly. Then again, it’s wrestling, and we’ve seen worse over the years. While I think Reigns goes over here, I do hope Reed is presented strongly and protected in the loss, as he continues to show his value as a monster heel

Don Predicts: Roman Reigns defeats Bronson Reed.

John Cena vs. Logan Paul. What this match lacks in in-ring work, I was hoping to get some compelling mic work. I was disappointed as it was mainly Cena raking Paul over the coals these past two weeks. Paul is a natural heel, so I don’t doubt he’ll get his heat back, but it’s just made my interest in this match feel very flat. I am wondering if we’ll see Brock Lesnar make an appearance here to set up the rumored match with Cena in September. I was thinking that, given how strong Cena came off in his promos that Paul would actually go over due to Lesnar’s interference. But ultimately, I’ll go with a straight Cena win with any Lesnar interaction happening after the match.

Don Predicts: John Cena defeats Logan Paul.

Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook match. The matches have been fine, but the character work hasn’t really done it for me. Rusev started off strong in his return, but this has quickly gone flat. This should be fine given the stipulation, but I’m ready to see these two move on.

Don Predicts: Sheamus defeats Rusev.

