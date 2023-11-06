WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Crown Jewel go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.119 million viewers for Fox, according to Robert Seidman of according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 1.145 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode that aired on FS1.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.35 rating on FS1. For comparison sake, the last show that aired on Fox had 2.254 million viewers and a 0.59 rating. The November 4, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.138 million viewers and a 0.48 rating for the Crown Jewel go-home show.