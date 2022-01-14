Tammy Sytch allegedly threatened to kill a man with a pair of scissors prior to her latest arrest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was arrested on Thursday following a dispute with an “intimate partner.” TMZ reports that Sytch raised a pair of scissors and threatened to kill the man. A witness told police that Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” Read more at TMZ.com.
Powell’s POV: Sytch’s downward spiral continues. Sad. She is still in jail after being arrested and booked on three different charges.
First off, its not “sad” when someone CHOOSES to keep screwing up.
Secondly, now lets wait for her tweet when she gets out saying its not her fault and its a misunderstanding…..