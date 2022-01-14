Tammy Sytch allegedly threatened to kill a man with a pair of scissors prior to her latest arrest

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was arrested on Thursday following a dispute with an “intimate partner.” TMZ reports that Sytch raised a pair of scissors and threatened to kill the man. A witness told police that Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Sytch’s downward spiral continues. Sad. She is still in jail after being arrested and booked on three different charges.