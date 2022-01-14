What's happening...

Tammy Sytch allegedly threatened to kill a man with a pair of scissors prior to her latest arrest

January 14, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch was arrested on Thursday following a dispute with an “intimate partner.” TMZ reports that Sytch raised a pair of scissors and threatened to kill the man. A witness told police that Sytch “appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Sytch’s downward spiral continues. Sad. She is still in jail after being arrested and booked on three different charges.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. m January 14, 2022 @ 4:58 pm

    First off, its not “sad” when someone CHOOSES to keep screwing up.
    Secondly, now lets wait for her tweet when she gets out saying its not her fault and its a misunderstanding…..

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.