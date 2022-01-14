Impact Wrestling TV viewership and rating coming out of the Hard To Kill pay-per-view

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show finished with 111,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the previous episode’s 104,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the .02 rating drawn last week. Impact finished 147th in the cable ratings after failing to crack the top 150 in recent weeks. The buzz regarding the pay-per-view, Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble, and the ROH crossovers all seems to have helped the cause.