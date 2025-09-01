WWE Raw results (9/1): Powell’s live review of Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,684)

Paris, France, at Paris La Défense Arena

Streamed live September 1, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in while footage aired of fans lined up outside the building, followed by a live shot from within the venue. Wade Barrett was on commentary with Cole… A video package recapped the Clash in Paris event…

CM Punk was shown waiting in the parking garage. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce showed up and told Punk that he knew why he was waiting (for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch), but he encouraged him to wait inside. Punk declined… Cole narrated backstage shots of AJ Styles, The Kabuki Warriors, and Penta.

Jey Uso was shown walking through a mob of fans in the concourse area and then made his entrance through the crowd. Once in the ring, Jey said he was sorry, but they wouldn’t be “running it back.” Jey showed his wrapped ribs.

Jey questioned what would have happened in the World Heavyweight Championship match had he not helped Roman Reigns. Jey wondered what would have happened had he listened to Roman’s advice and focused on himself. Jey said you don’t mess with his family. Jey said Reigns was laid up in the hospital. He called out Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

LA Knight made his entrance instead to a strong reaction. He said, regardless of how anyone else felt, he believed in himself and believed he would be World Heavyweight Champion. Knight said that he, Jey, and Punk all lost the match, and Seth Rollins still holds the championship.

Knight said some people say Jey lives in his cousin’s shadow. Knight said he doesn’t know about that, but he knows Rollins lives in his wife’s shadow. Knight took issue with Jey breaking up a pin during the four-way match, saying it all could have been avoided. Knight said that if Jey didn’t understand, he would get him up to speed quickly. Jey told him to bring him up to speed.

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed made their entrance. Knight pointed out that they were missing their “babysitter.” Breakker said Reigns put Heyman in the hospital. Breakker said that should concern Jey and Knight because there was no one to hold them back. The fans interrupted by singing Roman’s name.

Breakker told the crowd that Reigns was in the hospital because he and Reed put him there. Breakker said he and Reed were “a couple of dogs off the leash” without Heyman. Breakker said he and Reed were going to put Jey and Knight in the hospital right next to Reigns.

Reed told the crowd to acknowledge him. He told Jey and Knight are next to be hospitalized. Breakker challenged the duo to a tag team match for later in the show. Reed questioned if they had the balls.

Knight, who had athletic tape on his neck and shoulder, said he and Jey were banged up. He said that he and Jey could do their thing another time, then accepted the challenge. Jey also agreed to the tag team match…

Powell’s POV: Breakker and Reed clearly miss Heyman. Surely he would have told them how stupid it would be to make their entrance when two of their adversaries were on the verge of fighting one another. Jokes aside, it is annoying that this happens so often in pro wrestling. Otherwise, I enjoyed the segment, and this is a logical follow-up to Clash in Paris.

Cole and Barrett checked in from their broadcast table. Cole said there were over 23,000 in attendance. Barrett introduced the French broadcast team, who spoke briefly in French from their own broadcast table. Cole said Raw would be available on Netflix in France starting in January…

Highlights aired of last week’s drama involving the Kabuki Warriors and Iyo Sky due to Rhea Ripley…

Backstage, Sky approached Asuka and Kairi Sane and apologized for what had happened the week before. Asuka laughed and said it was okay. She said they are family. Asuka said she and Sane would take care of the Judgment Day for her. Sky asked if they needed help. Sane tried to accept, but Asuka said they didn’t need help like Ripley does. After Asuka walked away, Sane told Sky that everything would be okay…

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez made their entrance heading into the first commercial break… [C] The end of the Kabuki Warriors’ entrance was shown while Cole hyped WWE Wrestlepalooza for the ESPN streaming service, and that tickets were on sale for the show…

1. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. The live crowd backed Asuka and Sane.