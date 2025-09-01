WWE Raw preview: The Clash in Paris fallout show, early start time

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for today’s WWE Raw television show.

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

-Adam Pearce addresses the Women’s World Championship

-“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez

-Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller vs. Penta and “The War Raiders” Erik and Ivar

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Paris, France, at Paris La Défense Arena.