WWE announces the Road to Royal Rumble tour of Europe

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Monday.
September 1, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the Road to Royal Rumble tour across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland this January that will see WWE Superstars visit Leipzig, Berlin, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Mannheim, Newcastle, London, Gdansk, Nottingham and Belfast ahead of Royal Rumble.
This marks the first time WWE will broadcast televised events from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dusseldorf, Germany. It also marks the first time in 11 years that WWE will return to Poland, the first return to Denmark in 9 years, the first return to Mannheim in 6 years, and the first return to Leipzig in 4 years.
To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-royal-rumble-2026.
|Thursday, January 8
|Leipzig, Germany
|Quaterback Immobelien Arena
|Friday, January 9
|Berlin, Germany
|Uber Arena
|Saturday, January 10
|Glasgow, UK
|OVO Hydro
|Sunday, January 11
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Royal Arena
|Monday, January 12
|Dusseldorf, Germany
|PSD Bank Dome
|Tuesday, January 13
|Mannheim, Germany
|SAP Arena
|Thursday, January 15
|Newcastle, UK
|Utilita Arena
|Friday, January 16
|London, UK
|OVO Arena Wembley
|Saturday, January 17
|Gdansk, Poland
|Ergo Arena
|Sunday, January 18
|Nottingham, UK
|Motorpoint Arena
|Monday, January 19
|Belfast N. Ireland
|SSE Arena
Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, and many more*.
Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.
Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this January and marks the first time the landmark event will be hosted outside of North America.
Powell’s POV: I’m guessing it’s not a coincidence that Raw will avoid running opposite the NFL’s Monday playoff game by being in Germany on January 12. Smart move.
