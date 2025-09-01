What's happening...

WWE announces the Road to Royal Rumble tour of Europe

September 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday.

September 1, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the Road to Royal Rumble tour across the U.K., Germany, Denmark, Poland and Northern Ireland this January that will see WWE Superstars visit Leipzig, Berlin, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Dusseldorf, Mannheim, Newcastle, London, Gdansk, Nottingham and Belfast ahead of Royal Rumble.

This marks the first time WWE will broadcast televised events from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dusseldorf, Germany. It also marks the first time in 11 years that WWE will return to Poland, the first return to Denmark in 9 years, the first return to Mannheim in 6 years, and the first return to Leipzig in 4 years.

To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/presale-registration-road-to-royal-rumble-2026.

Thursday, January 8 Leipzig, Germany Quaterback Immobelien Arena
Friday, January 9 Berlin, Germany Uber Arena
Saturday, January 10 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
Sunday, January 11 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Monday, January 12 Dusseldorf, Germany PSD Bank Dome
Tuesday, January 13 Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena
Thursday, January 15 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena
Friday, January 16 London, UK OVO Arena Wembley
Saturday, January 17 Gdansk, Poland Ergo Arena
Sunday, January 18 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
Monday, January 19 Belfast N. Ireland SSE Arena

Fans in attendance will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, GUNTHER, and many more*.

Further event updates including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details will be available soon.

Royal Rumble will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this January and marks the first time the landmark event will be hosted outside of North America.

Powell’s POV: I’m guessing it’s not a coincidence that Raw will avoid running opposite the NFL’s Monday playoff game by being in Germany on January 12. Smart move.

