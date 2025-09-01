WWE Raw in Paris (early start time), Pro Wrestling Boom, Sami Callihan, Doug Williams, Deuce, Jeff Hardy, Mickie James, Athena, Tank Toland, Mad Dog Vachon, Rocco Rock, Bam Bam Bigelow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-We are observing the Labor Day holiday in the United States. My updates will be infrequent today, but I will cover Raw this afternoon.

-WWE Raw will be live today from Paris, France, at Paris La Défense Arena. The show features Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 1CT/2ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Due to today’s Labor Day holiday, the new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available on Tuesday, with me and “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay discussing WWE Clash in Paris. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before 12CT/1ET on Tuesday via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from Raw in Paris, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Chicago, and Saturday’s Collision in Philadelphia. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Deuce/Sim Snuka turned 54 today.

-Doug Williams turned 53 today.

-Sami Callihan (Sam Johnston) turned 38 today.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Regis Vachon) was born on September 1, 1929. He died at age 84 on November 21, 2013.

-The late Scott “Bam Bam” Bigelow was born on September 1, 1961. He died of a drug overdose on January 19, 2007, at age 45.

-The late Rocco Rock (Ted Petty) was born on September 1, 1953. He died of a heart attack at age 49 on September 23, 2002.

-Tank Toland (John Toland) turned 52 on Sunday. He also worked as James Dick.

-Jeff Hardy turned 48 on Sunday.

-Mickie James turned 46 on Sunday.

-Athena (Adrienne Reese) turned 37 on Sunday. She worked as Ember Moon in WWE.