AEW Collision rating for Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Vincent, and Dutch

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 396,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s Collision had 366,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating while running on the same day as WWE Crown Jewel. Although Collision was taped a night earlier, AEW had no meaningful pro wrestling competition on Saturday.