NJPW Battle in the Valley lineup: The full card for tonight’s FITE.TV pay-per-view event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley event that will be held tonight in San Jose, California at San Jose Civic.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

-Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone for the IWGP Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors for the NJPW TV Title

-Homicide vs. Tom Lawlor in a No Ropes, No DQ match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White in a Loser Leaves NJPW match

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Fred Rosser vs. Kenta for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

-Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest, and Mascara Dorada vs. Kushida, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC

-(Pre-Show) David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

-(Pre-Show) Alex Coughlin vs. JR Kratos

Powell’s POV: It’s a great lineup with more singles matches and fewer six-man and eight-man tag team matches than many NJPW events. The pre-show starts at 8:20CT/9:20ET and the main card begins at 9CT/10ET. The show is available for $19.99 via FITE.TV. For those watching WWE Elimination Chamber live tonight, replays of the NJPW show will be available.