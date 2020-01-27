01/27 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a barbed wire match, Puma King and Drago vs. Taurus and Low Rider vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a barbed wire match, Puma King and Drago vs. Taurus and Low Rider vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins, and more (31:49)…

Click here for the January 27 MLW Fusion audio review.

