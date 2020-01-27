01/27 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a barbed wire match, Puma King and Drago vs. Taurus and Low Rider vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)
John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a barbed wire match, Puma King and Drago vs. Taurus and Low Rider vs. Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil, Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins, and more (31:49)…
Click here for the January 27 MLW Fusion audio review.
