AEW All Out results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW Championship, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Titles, Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW All Out

Aired live September 5, 2020 live on pay-per-view and B/R Live

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place



AEW All Out pre-show results: Joey Janela beat Serpentico in 7:35, and Private Party beat Alex Reynolds and John Silver in 10:25…

Pyro opened the show and then the broadcast team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur checked in on commentary. The trio hyped the pay-per-view card.

1. Big Swole vs. Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nail match. The cinematic style pre-taped match started with a car pulling up to Baker’s dentist office. Swole exited the car and the referee asked if she was ready. “You damn skippy,” Swole said. Swole entered the office where Reba/Rebel was the receptionist. Reba checked in Swole, who yelled, only to have Swole hit her with a clipboard.

Swole went in search of Baker and found blood next to one of the dental chairs. Swole found a cabinet that had a bunch of mechanical chattering teeth. Baker showed up behind her, took a framed diploma off the wall, and hit Swole with it. Swole ended up in a dental chair where she hit Baker with a tray. Reba tried to help, but Swole hit her with a tray.

Swole chased Baker out of the building. They ended up fighting on the motorized cart that Baker was using while she was recovering, and it was parked next to a dumpster. Baker performed a DDT on top of the cart and got some hep from Reba. Swole fought back and tossed Reba into the dumpster. Reba handed Baker a crutch, which she hit Swole with.

Baker and Swole fought their way back inside the office. Swole slammed Baker’s face onto a sink. “Oh, my nose, I just got that fixed,” Baker said. Baker performed a swinging neckbreaker on Swole and covered her for a two count.

Swole battled back and superkicked Baker, which led to a near fall. Baker responded with a superkick of her own that knocked Swole onto a dental chair. Baker pulled out a drill. Swole avoided it, and Baker stuck the drill in the side of the chair. Rebel showed up with a banana peel on her head from the dumpster.

Baker pulled out a syringe with novocaine. Swole fought Baker and the syringe ended up in Baker’s leg. Swole took a framed diploma off the wall and handed it to Reba before punching the diploma. Swole knelt on Baker, who was in a dental chair, then put a gas mask over her face. The referee ruled that Baker was out and ruled that the finish.

Big Swole defeated Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nail match.

Powell’s POV: Humorous for what it was, but it’s obviously not for everyone. They made the right call in moving this to the main show, as cinematic matches strike me as matches that turn off more viewers than they turn on.

2. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy (w/Marko Stunt). Excalibur spoke about the Bucks’ attitude and said he’s never seen them like this. He also hyped their autobiography. Stunt was using a single crutch to get around. There was a cool spot early with Jungle Boy going over the top rope right into a huracanrana on Nick.

Matt went for three suplexes, including a third over the ropes, but Jungle Boy held onto his neck. They went to ringside where Matt suplexed Jungle Boy again, then backdropped him over the guardrail onto the concrete. Stunt helped Jungle Boy get back inside the ring before the referee could count him out.

Jungle Boy was isolated by the Bucks. He ended up diving toward his corner for a tag, but Nick superkicked Luchasaurus off the apron. Nick taunted Jungle Boy by holding out his hand in the corner. Stunt took a cheap shot at Nick to knock him down while the referee was distracted. Luchasaurus tagged in and worked over the Bucks. Luchasaurus chokeslammed Matt and performed a standing moonsault. Luchasaurus had the pin, but Nick broke it up.

Luchasaurus went for a dive from the top rope onto Nick, who was behind the pulled in barricade. Nick moved out of the way and Luchasaurus landed on spectator wrestlers. In the ring, the Bucks hit a double superkick on Jungle Boy, which led to a near fall. The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger (double knees) on Jungle Boy, then Matt pinned him to win the match…

The Young Bucks defeated Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in 14:50.

Powell’s POV: A highly entertaining match with a lot happening creatively. Jungle Boy was booked to show great heart before taking the pin. The Bucks continue to be grumpy and/or edgy. And Marko Stunt seems to be showing some heel tendencies, but the broadcast team went back and forth in terms of saying he was annoying, yet also expressing some pity for him when Matt took him out with the superkick.

The broadcast team spoke about the Casino Battle Royale…

3. The Casino Battle Royale for a future shot at the AEW Championship. Ring announcer Justin Roberts read through the rules of the match, which were displayed in an onscreen graphic. Taz joined the broadcast team for the match. The first batch of five entrants were Trent, Christopher Daniels, Jake Hager, The Blade, and Rey Fenix. The countdown clock was shown on the big screen.

The second batch of five to enter the match were Frankie Kazarian, Will Hobbs, Chuck Taylor, Santana, and Ortiz. No one had been eliminated when the second back of entrants arrived. Hobbs eliminated The Blade. Hager eliminated Daniels.

The third batch of entrants were Billy (Gunn), Pentagon Jr., Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Darby Allin. Cage pressed Billy and eliminated him from the match. Allin came out with a skateboard and used it as a weapon on Cage before Starks knocked it away. Allin eliminated Fenix. Best Friends hugged, then Santana and Ortiz teamed up to eliminate Taylor.



