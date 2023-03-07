Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography on Chyna, plus WWE Rivals on The Rock vs. John Cena

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Chyna produced 481,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 20th in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on The Rock vs. John Cena delivered 387,000 viewers for A&E and finished 27th in the cable ratings with a 0.12 rating.

Powell’s POV: Running opposite the AEW Revolution pay-per-view didn’t hurt the WWE shows on A&E. The previous week’s A&E biography on Jake Roberts produced 453,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on Undertaker vs. Mick Foley had 421,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Sunday’s biography focuses on Kane, while the new WWE Rivals spotlights Triple H vs. Batista.