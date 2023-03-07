MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s show on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Lance Anoa’i for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu

-“The Billington Bulldogs” Tom Billington and Mark Billington vs. Myron Reed and Mr. Thomas

Powell’s POV: This is a nice lineup. If the Bulldogs win their match, Davey Boy Smith Jr. will get a singles match with Alex Kane on a future episode. MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written review will be available immediately after the show airs tonight. My weekly audio review of MLW Underground will also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) after the show.