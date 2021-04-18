What's happening...

A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures premiere tonight

April 18, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers premieres tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography focuses on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures also premieres tonight at 9CT/10ET on A&E. Tonight’s show lists Mick Foley as searching for lost WWE memorabilia, starting with his own items, including Mr. Socko, the original Mankind brown shirt, and his Cactus Jack flannel vest.

Powell’s POV: When each weeknight became filled with first-run pro wrestling content, Sunday stepped forward and said hold its beer.

  1. chris April 18, 2021 @ 1:07 pm

    I am sure all of the dirt sheet writers will be covering the shows to see if wwe offers an unbiased view of the wrestlers and their “demons ” like that dark side of the ring show.

    Be sure to detail the ratings and the stupid demo numbers.

    wwes needs to get this show on wednesdays against aew.

