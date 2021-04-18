A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures premiere tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers premieres tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography focuses on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures also premieres tonight at 9CT/10ET on A&E. Tonight’s show lists Mick Foley as searching for lost WWE memorabilia, starting with his own items, including Mr. Socko, the original Mankind brown shirt, and his Cactus Jack flannel vest.

Powell’s POV: When each weeknight became filled with first-run pro wrestling content, Sunday stepped forward and said hold its beer.