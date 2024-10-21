What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Intercontinental Title match headlines tonight’s show

October 21, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title

-Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed meet face-to-face

-“New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “APA” Akam and Rezar in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a first-round tournament match for a shot at the World Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at
Wells Fargo Center. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.