WWE officially announces NXT show for 2300 Arena

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce that the NXT television show will be held on Wednesday, November 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

October 21, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT® will take place Wednesday, November 6 at 2300 Arena – formerly the ECW Arena – in Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT via 2300arena.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting 2300arena.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET /7am PT until 11:59am ET / 8:59am PT.

“The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

In April, NXT Stand & Deliver became the most-attended NXT event ever with 16,545 in attendance at Wells Fargo Center as part of a record-breaking WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.

Powell’s POV: The news of NXT running 2300 Arena came out last week. The press release confirms that the show will take place on a Wednesday, meaning NXT will run head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. It’s assumed that NXT is moving to that Wednesday to avoid running on election night in the United States.