AEW Rampage lineup: Three-way tag match set for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches will be taped on Wednesday for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarity vs. “Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona in a three-way tag team match

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews of Rampage are available after the show airs.