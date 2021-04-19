WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, El Samurai, Johnny Storm, Roxxi, Steve Lombardi, Charlie Morgan, Kevin Kelly, Bandido, Wahoo McDaniel, Bruno Sammartino, Roddy Piper

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. It can’t possibly be better than last week, can it? Don’t answer that. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair is advertised. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-El Samurai (Osamu Matsuda) is 55 today.

-Johnny Storm (a/k/a Jonathan Whitcombe) is 44 today.

-Roxxi (a/k/a Nicole Raczynski) is 42 today.

-Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) is 29 today.

-“Brooklyn Brawler” Steve Lombardi turned 60 on Sunday.

-The late Ed “Wahoo” McDaniel died at age 63 on April 18, 2002. He was awaiting a kidney transplant and died of complications from diabetes and renal failure.

-The late Bruno Sammartino died on April 18, 2018 at age 82 from multiple organ failure due to heart problems.

-Kevin Wacholz, who wrestled as Nailz the Convict and Kevin Kelly, turned 63 on Saturday.

-Bandido turned 26 on Saturday.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) was born on April 17, 1954. He died of cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension at age 61 on July 31, 2015.