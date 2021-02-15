2/15 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy in a gauntlet match to enter last in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,447)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired February 15, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired… The broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in and hyped the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship…

The Miz made his entrance to host Miz TV. Miz introduced WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as his guest. Once McIntyre was in the ring, Miz spoke about the Elimination Chamber match and also played up the question of why Sheamus decided to Brogue Kick his longtime friend.

McIntyre eventually told the rambling Miz to shut the hell up. Miz, who was taunting McIntyre by calling him Andy, stood up and claimed he meant no disrespect. McIntyre issued a warning, then dropped Miz with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. McIntyre grabbed the Money in the Bank briefcase and threw it to the stage area. McIntyre left the ring while Miz was down on the mat.

Once McIntyre was backstage, Miz regrouped and spoke about how he might cash in the Money in the Bank contract. Miz claimed that he is in control. Miz said that whether it’s the WWE Championship or the WWE Universal Championship, he will stand in the ring as a champion. Miz announced that he was removing himself from the Elimination Chamber match…

Phillips hyped Riddle, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik vs. MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin for after the break… An ad for Wednesday’s NXT television show spotlighted the Adam Cole attack, and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners… [C]

Powell’s POV: I wish there was a reason to take Miz seriously as a threat to win one of the world championships, but he’s been defined down so badly that his words feel empty. On the bright side, they opened up a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, so hopefully they do something interesting to fill it.

A video package recapped Bobby Lashley destroying Riddle and Keith Lee last week…

1. Riddle, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik vs. MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. Before the match, Riddle was spoke with the Lucha House Party debut about President’s Day being his favorite holiday. He said Harrison Ford was his favorite president because he saved Chewbacca. They did a handshake before LHP headed to the ring, then Riddle said, “Definitely a Freebird guy.”

Bobby Lashley was shown watching on a backstage monitor [C] MVP performed his Ballin’ elbow on Riddle and went for the pin, but Dorado and Metalik broke it up. Alexander and Benjamin ran in and fought with LHP to ringside. Riddle ended up hitting a Floating Bro on MVP and then pinning him.

Riddle, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik beat MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin in 10:10.

Afterward, Riddle, Dorado, and Metalik celebrated near the ramp. Lashley ran out and attacked them. Lashley put Riddle in the Hurt Lock and left all of the babyfaces lying…

Backstage, The Miz told Adam Pearce that he wanted a young and upcoming attraction to take his spot in the Elimination Chamber. Miz said it should be John Morrison. Pearce told him that he would take it into consideration…

An ad for Smackdown hyped Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro vs. Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag match… [C]

Powell’s POV: Just in case you didn’t know, Riddle can’t hang with Lashley. It’s repetitive and it’s not a great way to build up Sunday’s U.S. Title match, but Lashley’s domination makes sense if they are setting him up as the challenger for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Pearce’s facial expression after Miz left the room seemed to suggest that he won’t be going with Morrison in the Chamber match.

Phillips thanked The Pretty Reckless for the Elimination Chamber theme song… The broadcast team narrated footage of last week’s match between Damian Priest and Angel Garza, which included Bad Bunny getting the better of Miz and Morrison…

Backstage, Mandy Rose told Bad Bunny that he was amazing at the Rumble. She showed him her Bad Bunny shirt. Bad Bunny checked out Rose as she walked away, and then Damian Priest showed up. Sarah Schreiber interviewed Priest and Bunny, and Priest noted that Bad Bunny will be the musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live.

The interview was interrupted by Akira Tozawa pinning R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. Tozawa stood up and backed into Priest, who ran him into some production crates. Bad Bunny covered Tozawa and pinned him to win the WWE 24/7 Championship. As Bunny and Priest were walking away, Truth told Bunny to take care of his “baby” and told him to tell Lorne Michaels to start taking his calls…

Backstage, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods approached Pearce. Kingston made his pitch as a former WWE Champion to replace Miz in the Elimination Chamber match. Miz showed up and it led to bickering. Pearce told them to calm down. Pearce booked The Miz vs. Kingston. If Miz wins, Morrison is in the Chamber match, but if Kingston wins then he’s in the Chamber match instead. The New Day duo taunted Miz about The Marine movies until he stormed away…

Phillips hyped Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: I wonder if former WrestleMania celebrities Colin Jost and/or Michael Che will end up temporarily taking the 24/7 Championship from Bad Bunny on the SNL set sometime this week. Also, I like Kingston and he was booked horribly when he lost the title to Brock Lesnar, but I really wish they were using the Chamber to build up a fresh face. If Kingston wins, they will be replacing a 40 year-old former champion with a 39 year-old former champion.

A graphic boasted that WWE’s TikTok channel topped 10 million followers… An Elimination Chamber video aired…

Entrances for the tag match took place. Lacey Evans spoke thanked Charlotte Flair for getting herself disqualified last week, which gave her the Raw Women’s Championship match at Elimination Chamber. Evans and Peyton Royce showed off a heart candy that read “Bite Me” as their gift for Charlotte. Evans said Asuka would give her the gift of the Raw Women’s Championship on Sunday… [C]

2. Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans (w/Ric Flair). Asuka got the better of Royce to start the match.

[Hour Two] Charlotte tagged in and immediately ran Royce to her corner in hopes of getting Evans to tag in. Evans whispered to Royce, who remained in the match. Later, Evans was tagged into the match by Royce.

Evans dropped off the apron and went to the entrance aisle with Ric. “You’re not putting your hands on me,” Evans said. “Charlotte, I’m pregnant.” Ric wooooed, strutted, and danced as they headed to the back.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair fought Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans to an apparent no-contest.

Powell’s POV: I believe the no-contest pregnancy finish was first used by Jim Londos and Ed “Strangler” Lewis at Wrigley Field in 1934, but I could be mistaken.

Sheamus was interviewed by Charly Caruso on the backstage ring set. She asked him about how winning the gauntlet match would make him the odds on favorite. Sheamus complained about not getting the singles match and instead being one of six men in the match. He said he would win the gauntlet match, be the sixth entrant in the Chamber match, and beat a broken McIntyre to win the WWE Championship. He also played up the possibility that McIntyre would be eliminated from the match by the time he entered…

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their entrance… [C] The broadcast team recapped the Evans pregnancy announcement and spotlighted Charlotte’s look of disbelief… The Miz made his entrance…

3. Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz. The stipulation for the match is that Kingston would get the final spot in the Elimination Chamber match with a win, whereas John Morrison would take the final spot with a Miz win. Miz avoided an early Trouble in Paradise attempt by Kingston.

As Kingston worked over Miz, a Lana vs. Shayna Baszler graphic hyped their match for later in the show. Miz came back briefly, but Kingston cut him off quickly. Kingston leapt from the ropes and threw a nice dropkick that led to a near fall. Miz came back with a neckbreaker on the apron, then performed another that pulled Kingston to the floor. [C]

Miz spiked Kingston with a DDT to take offensive control. They went to ringside where Miz slammed Kingston’s head onto the broadcast table, then dropped him onto the barricade. Miz rolled Kingston back inside the ring and performed a double axe-handle from the top rope, which led to a two count.

Kingston came back briefly and dove at Miz in the corner, but Miz moved and Kingston hit his head on the ring post. Miz dropped Kingston with a kick and covered him for a two count. Kingston came back with a standing stomp to the chest of Miz. Kingston hit an SOS for a near fall.

Kingston went for a top rope cross body block, but Miz rolled through and got a two count. Miz caught Kingston on the ropes and wrenched his knee. Miz applied a figure four until Kingston reached the ropes. Kingston came back with a Trouble In Paradise kick and scored the clean pin…

Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz in 14:10 to earn a spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

Powell’s POV: The match was rough early with a lot of light, particularly when Kingston was on the offensive. Fortunately, the match got better as they went deeper. It’s odd that John Morrison has not appeared tonight despite the fact that the match was billed as giving him a potential shot at replacing Miz in the Elimination Chamber match.

The broadcast team recapped the “My Hole” moment from last week’s Lana vs. Nia Jax match…

Lana and Naomi were interviewed on the ring set by Schreiber. Lana spoke about trying to do her best. She said Naomi is her lucky charm. Naomi said that Jax deserved to go through the table after everything she put Lana through and worked in a “whole lot more” line…

Saxton hyped Lana vs. Baszler for after the break… [C] An ad aired for Dwayne Johnson’s “Young Rock” premiere for Tuesday night (it was not a WWE ad)… Phillips touted Bad Bunny appearing as the musical guest on SNL. Saxton mentioned that Jost and Che wouldn’t mind being 24/7 Champions too… An Elimination Chamber video package aired…

Backstage, Randy Orton said the business between him and Drew McIntyre remains unfinished after Sheamus interfered last week. He said it’s okay because he would win the gauntlet match and the Elimination match.

Orton’s promo was cut off by Contra Unit, er, an Alexa Bliss video. Images of The Fiend being burnt alive flashed, and she had spooky colored contact lenses. Bliss said he was destroyed in the fire, but in the future he will be reborn. They cut to a camera above her that showed she was sitting inside a pentagram with candles in each corner. Bliss laughed maniacally…

Lana and Naomi walked out hand in hand for Lana’s entrance… [C]