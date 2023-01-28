1/27 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Scrypts, Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer, and Dante Chen vs. Kale Dixon

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 50)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed January 27, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dante Chen made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Dante Chen vs. Kale Dixon. Dixon making his debut used his strength advantage on Chen early before Chen utilised an arm drag to take Dixon down to the mat. Dixon made his way back to his feet and applied a headlock on Chen and attempted a waist lock takedown which Chen avoided but was hit by a back suplex from Dixon shortly thereafter.

Dixon continued to work on the back but Chen got a quick near fall. Dixon applied a leg scissors to wear down Chen but Chen used his elbows to escape and roll through. An exchange of punches was won by Chen and he hit a back suplex of his own and a pump kick followed by a thrust chop to the chest for the win.

Dante Chen defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 5:51.

The commentary team hyped Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer for after the break…[c]

2. Lola Vice vs. Dani Palmer. The two women tied up to start the contest with Vice gaining an early advantage. Palmer avoided a kick and took Vice down and applied a leg scissors to the neck of Vice. Vice hit a snap suplex for a two count and worked on the back of Palmer but Palmer rallied and kicked Vice off. Palmer hit a splash in the corner and a standing moonsault on Vice for a near fall of her own. Palmer went to the top but landed on her feet as Vice rolled through and hit a spinning kick on Palmer for a long two count. Vice attempted a piledriver but Palmer rolled up Vice for the victory.

Dani Palmer defeated Lola Vice via pinfall in 3:58.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah vs. Scrypts. Scrypts hit a kick to the stomach of Mensah as the match began and worked on the arm. Mensah hit a running headscissors and sent Scrypts to the outside with a clothesline and followed up with a slingshot splash. Scrypts hit a kick to the side of Mensah’s head and hit a spinning crossbody with a twist for a near fall. Scrypts sent Mensah into the ropes and hit a dropkick.

Mensah attempted a springboard but Scrypts cut Mensah off and sent him to the outside. Mensah answered the referee’s count but was caught in a sleeper by Scrypts. Mensah escaped and hit forearms and a hard clothesline on Scrypts and rolled through with a somersault pump kick and a dropkick off the top rope. Scrypts rolled to the outside and hung Mensah up on the top rope and went to the top turnbuckle. Mensah caught Scrypts on the way down but Scrypts rolled through and got the three count.

Scrypts defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 6:34.

John’s Ramblings: The debuting Kale Dixon and Lola Vice looked competent in their short matches. It even looked for a short time that Vice could have even picked up the upset win over the established Palmer. Kudos.

The main event was a typical modern wrestling gymnastics outing that both Scrypts and Mensah put together well. I’m still not sold on the former Reggie, but Mensah is definitely one to keep eyes on. Good show this week.