AEW Rampage viewership for the show that opened with CM Punk’s latest match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 502,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 622,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a 0.17 rating, down from last week’s .25 in the same demo. While two MLB games topped the cable ratings with 3.982 million viewers and 2.618 million viewers, the numbers for Rampage are lousy regardless of the competition, and the timing is certainly bad for AEW heading into to the 30-minute head to head with WWE Smackdown on Friday night.