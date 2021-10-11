AEW Rampage viewership for the show that opened with CM Punk’s latest match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Rampage television show delivered 502,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous week’s 622,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 15th in the 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings with a with a 0.17 rating, down from last week’s .25 in the same demo. While two MLB games topped the cable ratings with 3.982 million viewers and 2.618 million viewers, the numbers for Rampage are lousy regardless of the competition, and the timing is certainly bad for AEW heading into to the 30-minute head to head with WWE Smackdown on Friday night.
7 straight weeks with a drop in viewership and less than half of what the CM Punk debut show pulled. Dynamite is also down to below what the first episode with Punk delivered.
At what point does Tony Khan,and all the AEW apologists/wrestling media for that matter, admit that the product they’re putting out there isn’t a draw?
They promised a sports based promotion and instead gave us a high budget indy fed with bad versions of sports entertainment storylines. There are 8 million people who stopped watching wrestling over the last 2 decades. Clearly those people aren’t going to come back for idiotic spot fests, a moron putting his hands in his pockets, 97 factions, and no rules being enforced at any time.
We were promised a revival of pro wrestling and instead we got its death knell.
F… off, drama queen and switch the channel.